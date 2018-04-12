Ravens Will Host Joint Practices With Los Angeles Rams

The joint practices will come after Baltimore plays in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 2 and in the days leading up to the Rams' preseason opener.

The joint practices will give training camp more excitement, provide both teams a chance to sharpen themselves against another squad and provide relief from going against teammates.

For the Ravens, it's an opportunity to go against one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, which features the 2017 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Rams have other star players such as quarterback Jared Goff, wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Tavon Austin, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, safety Lamarcus Joyner and linebacker Mark Barron.

The most intriguing matchup will be between new Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Talib, who have a sour history, including when they threw punches at each other in a regular-season meeting last year that left both players ejected and suspended.

The Ravens did not have any issues getting along with the 49ers or Eagles in their previous joint practices, and both teams would surely be instructed to be on their best behavior.