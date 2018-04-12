Ravens Will Host Joint Practices With Los Angeles Rams

Apr 12, 2018 at 09:45 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12_RavensRamsPracticeNEW_news.jpg


Now the Los Angeles Rams' cross-country trip for a preseason games makes more sense.

The Ravens will host the Rams before their Aug. 9 preseason meeting. Details are still being worked out.

The agreement was worked out between Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, who have a connection in that they both played football at Miami (Ohio).

It will be the first time the Ravens practice against another team since 2015 with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens last hosted another team in 2014 when Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers came to Baltimore for several days.

The Ravens' expansion of the Under Armour Performance Center over the past year makes the task of hosting another team, as well as fans, an easier task this time around.

The joint practices will come after Baltimore plays in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 2 and in the days leading up to the Rams' preseason opener.

The joint practices will give training camp more excitement, provide both teams a chance to sharpen themselves against another squad and provide relief from going against teammates.

For the Ravens, it's an opportunity to go against one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, which features the 2017 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Rams have other star players such as quarterback Jared Goff, wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Tavon Austin, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, safety Lamarcus Joyner and linebacker Mark Barron.

The most intriguing matchup will be between new Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Talib, who have a sour history, including when they threw punches at each other in a regular-season meeting last year that left both players ejected and suspended.

The Ravens did not have any issues getting along with the 49ers or Eagles in their previous joint practices, and both teams would surely be instructed to be on their best behavior.

The Rams reached the playoffs last year with McVay – the youngest coach in modern NFL history – in his first year at the helm. The Ravens are looking to get back to the postseason after a three-year absence.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews Reached Top Speed Chasing Fumble Recovery Touchdown

Ravens TE Mark Andrews reached 20.72 mph trying to catch Bengals DE Sam Hubbard.

news

Calais Campbell: I Could Be Back Here Again Next Year

The Ravens' 36-year-old defensive lineman is under contract for another season in Baltimore.

news

Ravens Sign Six Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Baltimore is starting to put together its 2023 roster.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Wild-Card Playoffs vs. Bengals

J.K. Dobbins had about half of the offensive snaps. Kyle Hamilton finished the season strong with the defense's highest grade.

news

What the Bengals Said After Beating Ravens in Playoffs

Joe Burrow talks about the Ravens defense and Sam Hubbard and Logan Wilson break down their game-changing goal-line play.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts After Playoff Loss to Bengals

The Ravens outplayed the Bengals in almost every facet but let an upset slip through their fingers as one disastrous play makes the difference.

news

Tyler Huntley, Ravens Explain Quarterback Sneak Fumble

Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was a quarterback sneak play that was supposed to go low, but Tyler Huntley saw a look that made him jump.

news

Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Playoff Game in Cincinnati

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace was placed on injured reserve and the Ravens signed Ar'Darius Washington to the 53-man roster.

news

50 Words Or Less: Ravens-Bengals Playoff Game Has Plenty of Spice

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are ripping and ready to go. The underdog mentality can be strong but not needed. Ravens defensive line has a chance to shine.

news

Tyler Huntley Practices Fully, But Still Questionable to Play

Gus Edwards has cleared concussion protocol and Marcus Peters is ready to return.

news

Lamar Jackson Still Out, But Tyler Huntley Is Throwing and Gus Edwards Is Back

Lamar Jackson is still not at practice, but the Ravens' quarterback situation seems to be improving.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens' Look in Cincinnati Wild-Card Playoff Game

Baltimore will wear its white jersey and black pants against the Cincinnati Bengals on Super Wild-Card Weekend.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising