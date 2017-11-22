Ravens Will Salute to Service on Monday Night Football





November is "Salute to Service" month around the NFL, and the Ravens are all-in on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens will honor military personnel and their families with several initiatives before and at halftime of their nationally-televised game against the Houston Texans.

It begins outside M&T Bank Stadium on RavensWalk, where there will be a 9/11 memorial and "Full Spectrum," an Air Force rock band, will perform.

Fans should get to their seats early (by 8 p.m.), because the U.S. Army Golden Knights will parachute into the stadium and land on the field 15 minutes before the game.

The anthem will be performed by the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, and Challenger, the Bald Eagle, will swoop down from the stands and onto the field.

A large American flag and military branch stars held by service members will unfurl across the field while Ravens players are being introduced.