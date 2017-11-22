Ravens Will Salute to Service on Monday Night Football

Nov 22, 2017 at 03:01 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

22_SaluteToService_news.jpg


November is "Salute to Service" month around the NFL, and the Ravens are all-in on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens will honor military personnel and their families with several initiatives before and at halftime of their nationally-televised game against the Houston Texans.

It begins outside M&T Bank Stadium on RavensWalk, where there will be a 9/11 memorial and "Full Spectrum," an Air Force rock band, will perform.

Fans should get to their seats early (by 8 p.m.), because the U.S. Army Golden Knights will parachute into the stadium and land on the field 15 minutes before the game.

The anthem will be performed by the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, and Challenger, the Bald Eagle, will swoop down from the stands and onto the field.

A large American flag and military branch stars held by service members will unfurl across the field while Ravens players are being introduced.

"Full Spectrum" will also play at halftime, which will be a great show. Here's a taste of what they'll bring.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Best Roster in a While. Time to See It in Action

The Ravens are expected to have full attendance at minicamp. Time to see how the roster stacks up and what weaknesses will still need to be addressed.

news

Mailbag: How Pass Heavy Will Todd Monken's Offense Be?

Will the Ravens use three-ILB formations? Any chance Marcus Peters still returns? Can Broderick Washington and Travis Jones carry the load?

news

Patrick Queen Fires Back at Madden24 Trailer

The Madden24 trailer shows Patrick Queen getting trucked by cover athlete Josh Allen, but the film tells a different story.

news

Practice Report: Nelson Agholor Shows Off His Acrobatics

Tight end Isaiah Likely made the catch of the day. Sophomore Daniel Faalele is getting work at left guard and Ben Cleveland at right tackle.

news

Michael Pierce Looks to Get Back to His Former Self

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce has played just 11 games over the past three seasons, which has created some self-doubt.

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Go After DeAndre Hopkins?

What will Devin Duvernay's role be in Todd Monken's offense? How will the defensive line shape up? Will Zay Flowers become a Pro Bowler?

news

John Harbaugh Expects 'Unintended Consequences' From Kickoff Rule Change

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, who has a background in special teams, expects more collisions with the new kickoff rules.

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Aerial Show Is Ready for Takeoff

Patrick Queen's decision to report to OTAs is commendable. The Ravens need a lot more from their sophomores than rookies.

news

Tony Jefferson Is Retiring, Launching Scouting Career With Ravens

After nine seasons in the NFL, Tony Jefferson is hanging up his cleats to pursue a career in personnel.

news

Kyle Hamilton Is Confident He Can Move Into New Safety Role

With Chuck Clark traded to the Jets, Kyle Hamilton is doing more work on the second level of the defense.

news

Mailbag: Which Will Be Better in 2023, Ravens Offense or Defense?

Could there be no 1,000-yard receiver on the team in 2023? Any chance of still landing DeAndre Hopkins? Will the offense or defense be better this season?

news

50 Words or Less: Scheme Isn't the Only Thing Changing With Todd Monken's Offense

With OTAs starting this week, it's an important time for the offense to get up to speed. Don't overlook Nelson Agholor. Several defensive players motivated to have monster seasons.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising