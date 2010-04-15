Ravens' Work Eliminates Risk

"Gronk" didn't work out at the Combine, instead performing at his Pro Day with a 4.65-second 40 (with the wind) and a 33-inch vertical. He caught 47 passes for 672 yards and 10 scores in 2008.

"The guys that were hurt – particularly their senior season and not able to work out at this point – I think you have to rely heavily on the film from their junior year," said Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz. "We do a good job – our training staff, medical doctors – getting the rundown, grading them, putting a medical grade on them, finding out where we think they'll be [and] where they are currently."

Another player that has Ravens fans whispering is wideout Dez Bryant, but he missed time because of a wholly different reason: suspension.

Bryant, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, was held out of the final 10 games of his senior season for lying to NCAA investigators about a meeting with former all-world cornerback Deion Sanders.

But, Bryant, who claims he never had any other character issues, has some all-world promise, as well, logging 21 touchdowns (including two on punt returns) the last time he played a full season.

"He's got a great body of work," said Ravens Director of Player Personnel Eric DeCosta of Bryant. "He's caught a lot of balls; we have all that on tape. You do all your research and you just kind of build a profile and see where he stacks against everybody else."

Certainly, there are several other players that have caused the Ravens to dig a little more, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Whether it is because of injury or discipline, missed time does not account for overlooked information.