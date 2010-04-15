Ravens' Work Eliminates Risk

Apr 15, 2010 at 02:29 PM
3d68c3081a344ec49a93f23b114f932f.jpg


PLEASE NOTE:The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

The Ravens have been associated with a few draft prospects that missed a significant amount of time last year, but that doesn't mean they don't have a solid book on them.

There is a significant amount of risk involved with those players, but the Ravens believe they can accurately gauge the potential reward with thorough investigation.

"We are not averse to taking risks, but we do our homework," said General Manager Ozzie Newsome. "We have very good scouts, and one of the best things they do is get us information. And when we get the information, I think we do a good job deciding what information that we need and what we can just kick out."

The draft's top two tight ends – a position the Ravens have targeted – fit that bill of speculation.

Oklahoma's Jermaine Gresham (6-foot-5, 261 pounds) and Arizona's Rob Gronkowski (6-foot-6, 258 pounds) both sat out all of 2009 because of serious knee and back injuries, respectively.

They have been spending much of the offseason attempting to prove that they are worthy of a high selection, and teams have worked hard to confirm it.

Gresham, who was coming off a 66-catch, 950-yard, 14-touchdown campaign, wowed at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he posted a 4.68-second 40 and a 35-inch vertical.

"Gronk" didn't work out at the Combine, instead performing at his Pro Day with a 4.65-second 40 (with the wind) and a 33-inch vertical. He caught 47 passes for 672 yards and 10 scores in 2008.

"The guys that were hurt – particularly their senior season and not able to work out at this point – I think you have to rely heavily on the film from their junior year," said Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz. "We do a good job – our training staff, medical doctors – getting the rundown, grading them, putting a medical grade on them, finding out where we think they'll be [and] where they are currently."

Another player that has Ravens fans whispering is wideout Dez Bryant, but he missed time because of a wholly different reason: suspension.

Bryant, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, was held out of the final 10 games of his senior season for lying to NCAA investigators about a meeting with former all-world cornerback Deion Sanders.

But, Bryant, who claims he never had any other character issues, has some all-world promise, as well, logging 21 touchdowns (including two on punt returns) the last time he played a full season.

"He's got a great body of work," said Ravens Director of Player Personnel Eric DeCosta of Bryant. "He's caught a lot of balls; we have all that on tape. You do all your research and you just kind of build a profile and see where he stacks against everybody else."

Certainly, there are several other players that have caused the Ravens to dig a little more, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Whether it is because of injury or discipline, missed time does not account for overlooked information.

Said DeCosta: "It is a little bit more challenging, but fortunately we have a lot of tape to look at."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 5/12: Pundit Says Ravens Are Runaway Favorite in AFC North

Calais Campbell talks about the important role his wife played in his decision to re-sign with Baltimore. The Ravens are poised to be a 'matchup nightmare' on offense and defense. Pundits expect several Ravens' draft picks to make an impact in 2022 and for years to come. Jarvis Landry continues to be linked to the Ravens.

news

Daniel Faalele Is Eager to Prove He's Not a Project

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipates rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele playing this season.

news

Late for Work 5/10: What Is Chuck Clark's Future With Ravens?

Some teams believe injuries and conditioning are a concern with several of Baltimore's draft picks. Would the Ravens' run-oriented offense deter Jarvis Landry from signing? The case for signing cornerback James Bradberry. Pundit says the Ravens are 'must-see TV.'

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Rookie Wide Receiver Looks Forward to Bringing Physicality

The 'door is closed' on Jarvis Landry returning to the Browns. The Bengals went heavy with drafting defensive backs.

news

Late for Work 5/9: NFL Execs Scrutinize Ravens' Draft Choices

NFL.com pundits agree the Ravens had the No. 1 draft. Ravens show dedication to improving the offensive line with their first-round selection of center Tyler Linderbaum.

news

Practice Report: First Impressions From Rookie Minicamp

Tyler Linderbaum shows athleticism and accuracy with snaps. Kyle Hamilton covers ground quickly with long strides. Travis Jones has impressive upper body strength.

news

Tyler Badie Grew Up Playing Football Down the Street From Ravens' Facility

Sixth-round running back Tyler Badie played youth football in Owings Mills down the street from the Ravens' practice facility.

news

Ravens Announce 17-Member Undrafted Rookie Class

The Ravens have six wide receivers among the 17 undrafted rookies they're bringing into Baltimore.

news

Eight Revelations From Eric DeCosta's 2022 Draft Review

General Manager Eric DeCosta pulled back the curtain on his thought process throughout the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Late for Work 5/6: Ravens' 2022 Draft Draws Comparison to Landmark 1996 and 2018 Hauls

Analysts are having a hard time deciding who the Ravens' best pick was. Baltimore gets the only A grade among AFC North draft report cards. The Ravens-Bengals game in Cincinnati is one of the top 10 games to watch in 2022. Pundits still think the Ravens should trade for Deebo Samuel.

news

Ravens Sign Their First Draft Pick, Tyler Badie

The Ravens have inked sixth-round running back Tyler Badie, their first of 11 2022 draft picks.

news

Takeaways From Ravens Film Review of 2022 Draft Class

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz talked about the differences between Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, the Ravens' confidence in Jordan Stout, how they think Travis Jones will offer more as a pass rusher and more.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising