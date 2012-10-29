Ravens Working Through Hurricane Sandy

Oct 29, 2012 at 08:23 AM
29_StormsPractice_news.jpg


After having flight after flight canceled or changed, Terrell Suggs finally landed in Raleigh, N.C. and drove the rest of the way through the rains of Hurricane Sandy to make it back for practice Monday morning.

Head Coach John Harbaugh and his staff may be breaking out their pillows as their late night game-planning duties may leave them trapped at the Under Armour Peformance Center.

Those are just two examples of how Hurricane Sandy is affecting – or not affecting – the Ravens' preparations for the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

They're working through it.

"The guys did a great job of getting in. I was really happy about that," Harbaugh said via a conference call that replaced his usual press conference.

"Mondays and Tuesdays are really huge workdays for the coaches as far as game planning and preparing and getting practices ready and all that. That work needs to get done, so we'll be doing that."

The team held its normal meetings and practiced on* *the indoor field Monday afternoon before players were excused following lunch. All but three were present.

Harbaugh did not divulge who those players were, but defensive end Arthur Jones tweeted that he got stuck in Dallas. Harbaugh said the three missing players should be back by Wednesday.

The players will take their usual day off Tuesday, which is when the heart of the storm is expected to hit Maryland. The team is hoping to return for a full day's work on Wednesday as it normally would.

The biggest possible deterrent to practice and game preparation would be not having power, but the Ravens have a massive generator that can power the facility on a limited basis.

"We'll keep our fingers crossed for Wednesday," Harbaugh said. "Hopefully we can get started on time with our normal schedule. It looks like it's going to be dying down Tuesday night, Wednesday morning."

Hurricane Sandy is having more of an effect on non-football Ravens operations.

Tonight's 13th Annual Goodwill Gridiron Halloween Party, hosted by Michael Oher, Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta at Arundel Mills Mall, has been cancelled.

Staff members were told they did not have to come to the team facility Monday or Tuesday.

RaveTV will also not be airing a new episode of 1 Winning Drive tonight.

BaltimoreRavens.com will continue giving you the latest news as long as there's power, so stay tuned.

