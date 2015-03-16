RAVENS YOUTH FOOTBALL GRANT APPLICATIONS NOW AVAILABLE

The Baltimore Ravens Youth Football Grant Programgives assistance to qualifying nonprofit youth football programs in the state of Maryland. With the support of Under Armour, the grant is provided by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., the team's charitable arm committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in our community.

Beginning today (March 16), youth tackle football and flag football teams in Maryland are eligible to apply for an apparel grant containing over $1,000 in Under Armour jerseys, cleats and/or accessories. (See information below.)

The grant program continues the organization's commitment to enhancing the quality of youth and high school football in Maryland. In 2014, the Ravens and Under Armour partnered to donated new uniforms to 24 Baltimore City public high schools. In addition, the Ravens helped fund the $1 million renovations of the stadiums at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Mervo High School, restoration of the City Springs School football field, installation of "Ravens Field" at the Park Heights Youth Development Park and a $125,000 pledge to MedStar Sports Medicine to help raise concussion awareness.

On an annual basis, the Ravens contribute more than 800 cleats to area football programs, donate weight-training equipment, host clinics for football coaches and salute area high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program. The team also holds Ravens RISE clinics and flag football exhibitions for local youth, hosts 7-on-7 football tournaments for area high school teams, and showcases high school athletes in the Quarterback Challenge halftime passing competition at home games.

Ravens Youth Football Grant applications are available for submission at**www.BaltimoreRavens.com/youthfootball**and must be submitted no later than April 30, 2015.