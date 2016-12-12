Ravens' Za'Darius Smith Inactive, Kamalei Correa Active Versus Patriots

Dec 12, 2016 at 11:11 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12_Inactives_news.jpg


The Ravens have scratched second-year outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith for Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

It's the second time in three weeks that Smith has been inactive on gameday. He was held out against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, but returned last week versus the Miami Dolphins and had a quarterback pressure that led to an interception.

The Ravens instead activated rookie second-round linebacker Kamalei Correa, who will be suited up for his eighth game this season. Correa has played in just one game since the bye, however (in Dallas).

Correa has four tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defensed so far this season. He's been mostly used on special teams.

Baltimore's other inactives are cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris, running backs Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh) and Javorius Allen, guard Ryan Jensen, guard Alex Lewis (ankle), and tight end Crockett Gillmore (thigh).

Lewis returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and Saturday, but wasn't expected to be back in game shape quick enough to face New England.

The Patriots' inactives are led by cornerback Eric Rowe, who has been the team's third corner for six games this season. Rowe suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Starting tight end Martellus Bennett, who was dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries, will play.

But without tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle), the Patriots are light on targets. They have just four wide receivers active: Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Matthew Slater.

New England's other inactives are wide receiver Griff Whalen, running back D.J. Foster, safety Jordan Richards, defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton and tackle LaAdrian Waddle.

