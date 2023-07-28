Late for Work 7/28: Did Ray Lewis-Led Ravens Defense Nudge Barry Sanders Into Early Retirement?

Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum Among Top Second-Year Players Who Could Make PFF50 Next Year

Speaking of player rankings, Pro Football Focus put out its top 50 players list earlier this week. As a follow-up, PFF’s Sam Monson identified 10 rookies and second-year players who are candidates to make the PFF50 next year.

Safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, who both had strong rookie seasons, were among them.

"Hamilton had a tumultuous rookie season that ranged from being a full-time starter at free safety to a part-time player seeing as few as 14 snaps in a game to back to being a full-time player but largely deployed as a matchup weapon in the slot," Monson wrote. "There were hiccups along the way, but Hamilton earned an 87.6 PFF grade in the end and looked comfortable in most spots on the field. His final two games of the season, against the elite Bengals offense, were among his best performances all year. Hamilton could emerge as one of the best safeties in the game in his second season.

"Linderbaum was one of the best centers to enter the league in years, judging by PFF's college grading. Though pass protection was a bit of a struggle at times during his first season — 29 total pressures allowed and a 53.5 PFF grade in that area — his run-blocking prowess was enough to show that he will be fine at this level. He finished with an 84.2 run-blocking grade, the fourth-best mark in the league. He has work to do in his second season to shore up that pass protection, but if he can, he has a good chance to make the list as a sophomore."

AFC North Ranked No. 1 Division Based on Starting Quarterbacks

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin ranked every division by its starting quarterbacks, and the AFC North was No. 1.

The division features three Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Jackson, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, and the Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson. Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers showed promise as a rookie last year.

Regarding Jackson, Benjamin wrote: "His unteachable speed and easy ability to air it out always make him a game-changing presence."