Friday, Jun 05, 2020 05:52 PM

Ray Lewis Calls George Floyd's Family

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

060520FloydLewis
Ben Crump Law/Shawn Hubbard/Ben Crump Law/Baltimore Ravens
George Floyd and Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis said he recently called and spoke with the family of George Floyd, whose brutal death has led to sleepless nights for Lewis.

During his 17-year career, teammates learned to expect words of inspiration from the Hall of Fame linebacker during his fiery speeches. But it has been difficult for Lewis to deal with the senseless nature of Floyd's death that has sparked nationwide protests.

During a virtual interview with University of Maryland, Baltimore Interim President Dr. Bruce Jarrell, Lewis said he called Floyd's family to offer support and comfort. But Lewis is having trouble finding comfort himself, and during portions of the interview there were tears in his eyes.

"This one here has bothered me from a different place," Lewis said. "I've had sleepless nights because I think when you think about what's happening, the thing I fear the most is our kids are experiencing things that even our parents can't explain to them.

"People are just frustrated of injustice. The color of your skin should not define who you are or what you do in life. Our only way out of this is through love. We have to feel each other again. We have to love each other again. The question is: How do we replace all the pain, hurt, confusion, and injustice with love, hope, communication and integrity?"

Lewis answered questions from listeners during the segment. He shared a story of being approached by a man who was upset with something Lewis had said. Lewis invited the man to sit down at his table, which led to a long conversation with other patrons in the restaurant joining in. It was an example of communication being a bridge to better understanding.

Floyd died May 25 after being arrested by ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and there has been intense dialogue about social injustice, police brutality and racial inequality since Floyd's death.Lewis hopes the increased conversation will fuel long-lasting changes in society that will ease the pain being felt by so many.

"It's therapeutic to get that pain out," Lewis said. "When you turn that pain into an open dialogue, you start to see change. Eventually, that pain becomes a vision. Then, that vision becomes a mission. That mission becomes your purpose. And that purpose becomes your destiny."

Related Content

QBs Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley
news

Late for Work 6/5: Revisiting the Epic High School Duel Between Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley

Breaking down why Devin Duvernay is a perfect fit for the Ravens offense. NFL.com analyst says fans should jump on the bandwagons of the Browns and Bengals.
Ed Reed Says More Dialogue About Race Can Spark Change
news

Ed Reed Says More Dialogue About Race Can Spark Change

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed says better communication among all races will bring positive results. 
Ravens Participate in Moment of Silence for George Floyd
news

Ravens Participate in Moment of Silence for George Floyd

Head Coach John Harbaugh and Ravens players honored George Floyd by participating in a moment of silence via zoom. 
Ray Lewis and Marshal Yanda
news

Ray Lewis Expects Marshal Yanda to Join Him in Canton

Ray Lewis loved Marshal Yanda as a teammate, and believes Yanda has a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in his future. 
WRs Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay
news

Late for Work 6/4: Excitement Is Building for Ravens' Trio of Young Wide Receivers

Lamar Jackson is among the NFL's best quarterbacks when pressured and is No. 8 on Pro Football Focus' rankings of the league's 50 best players. The 2000 Ravens are ranked the fifth-best team of this century. The Ravens have the players this year to continue the franchise's history of strong defense.
The Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, MD.
news

NFL Prohibits 2020 Preseason Joint Practices

The Ravens and all NFL teams will not hold preseason joint practices in 2020 due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
S Eric Weddle
news

Eric Weddle Shares His Virtual Meeting Message And More

Asked to address the defense during the Ravens' offseason program, former safety Eric Weddle talked about living up to the standard that past players have established.
General manager Eric DeCosta
news

Late for Work 6/3: Pump the Brakes on More Offseason Splashes 

The Ravens' offense could be even more explosive this season. Baltimore 'loved' Jalen Hurts during the pre-draft process. 
G D.J. Fluker
news

D.J. Fluker Embraces Challenge of Following Marshal Yanda

The retirement of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda leaves a huge void, but veteran D.J. Fluker believes he's the right fit to be Baltimore's next starting right guard. 
OLB Matthew Judon, T Ronnie Stanley and CB Marlon Humphrey
news

Eisenberg: Abundance of Young Stars Comes With a High Price Tag 

As young stars reach the pay-me point in the coming years, the Ravens will confront a forbidding gauntlet of salary increases. How many pieces can they keep?
Late for Work 6/2: Ronnie Stanley Could Become Highest-Paid Non-QB in NFL
news

Late for Work 6/2: Ronnie Stanley Could Become Highest-Paid Non-QB in NFL

Eleven players on the Ravens' roster who are outperforming their draft position. Three candidates to extend the Ravens' 16-year streak of at least one undrafted free agent making the roster.

Advertising