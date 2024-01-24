Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, T-Pain And More Legends & Celebrities Coming Out for AFC Championship

Jan 24, 2024 at 05:35 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

12424events
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
M&T Bank Stadium

It's Baltimore's first conference title game since 1971 and the first AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium. You bet the heavy hitters are coming out for this one.

Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed will be the Legends of the Game, meaning they will come out of the pregame tunnel.

Fellow Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden will be the honorary captain. Terrell Suggs and Anquan Boldin, who are legends from the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl and beyond, will be present and will participate in interviews on RavensWalk before the game.

The halftime performance will be by rapper T-Pain.

Olympic swimmer and Baltimore native Michael Phelps will deliver the game ball.

The Morgan State Choir will sing the national anthem and there will be a B-2 stealth bomber flyover along with the leaps of the Navy Leap Frog Parachute Team.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early because it's going to be quite a show.

Kicker Justin Tucker is the only player that was on the 2012 Super Bowl team – the last Ravens team to play in a conference championship. He said he hadn't ever seen M&T Bank Stadium rocking like it was Saturday in the divisional round against the Texans, and he's expecting even more this weekend.

"I know our fans are going to kick it up another notch this weekend coming up. We're expecting our fans to be absolutely lit up and ready to go. We will be doing the exact same thing," Tucker said.

"It is really special. I think it's special for this team [and] this organization. It's something that we've worked for, [and] we've earned. This is a town full of people that love their birds. They love ball. They know ball, and to reward them with a championship experience and an opportunity for us to go to the Super Bowl here in Baltimore, it's very, very special."

