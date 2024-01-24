Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, T-Pain And More Legends & Celebrities Coming Out for AFC Championship

The halftime performance will be by rapper T-Pain.

Olympic swimmer and Baltimore native Michael Phelps will deliver the game ball.

The Morgan State Choir will sing the national anthem and there will be a B-2 stealth bomber flyover along with the leaps of the Navy Leap Frog Parachute Team.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early because it's going to be quite a show.

Kicker Justin Tucker is the only player that was on the 2012 Super Bowl team – the last Ravens team to play in a conference championship. He said he hadn't ever seen M&T Bank Stadium rocking like it was Saturday in the divisional round against the Texans, and he's expecting even more this weekend.

"I know our fans are going to kick it up another notch this weekend coming up. We're expecting our fans to be absolutely lit up and ready to go. We will be doing the exact same thing," Tucker said.