Ray Lewis Not Worried About 27th NFL Ranking

Sep 19, 2012 at 08:32 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

19_LookAtStats_news.jpg


The Ravens are accustomed to having one of the NFL's most dominant defenses.

But after two games of the 2012 season, Baltimore is ranked 27th in the league in total defense, giving up an average of 404 yards per game.

And while the early statistics aren't favorable for the Ravens, linebacker Ray Lewis isn't worried about the numbers right now.

"We always say, 'Find us at the end of the year and you know where we're going to be,'" Lewis said Wednesday. "At the end of the year, every year, is when you always pay attention to stats."

In Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Eagles, the Ravens had a difficult time stopping quarterback Michael Vick, who led the Eagles to 486 yards of total offense.

"We need to tighten up," veteran safety Ed Reed said. "We need to get better, like we plan to and like we try to do every day. We've given up a lot of yards on the ground and in the air. We talked about it long enough, like I told the guys, and it's time for us to play ball and correct the little things that we know we can correct. It's just a matter of transferring it onto the football field."

The Eagles ran a balanced offense – 32 passing attempts and 29 rushes – and the Ravens struggled to get Philadelphia off the field. The biggest problem, according to defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, was a need to get more pressure up front.

"As a defensive line, I think we have to get more pressure, as just a four-man rush," said Ngata, who has notched two sacks so far this season. "I think we need more pressure to help our back end. If we can get those things fixed then I'll feel better about my play, but I think right now we have some things we have to improve."

The Ravens have several young pieces on their defense, especially up front.

Outside linebacker Albert McClellan is in his first season of significant playing time. Fourth-year outside linebacker Paul Kruger and second-year defensive end Pernell McPhee are both starting for the first time. Rookie Courtney Upshaw is playing considerable minutes and started in place of the injured Kruger last week.

Teams recognize that the Ravens are without Terrell Suggs and Jarret Johnson, Ngata said, and they're putting the younger pieces to the test.

"They tried to test our younger guys last week in Philly, but I think our younger guys did great," Ngata said.

The pass rush was a big question mark coming into the season because of Suggs' absence. Through the first two games, the Ravens have six sacks, tied for fourth most in the NFL.

But more importantly than the pass rush, the key for Baltimore is to stop the run, which has long been a characteristic of the Ravens defense.

"We're not used to having teams try to run on us as much and I think a lot of it starts up front," Ngata said. "Hopefully we can stop that run early and just try to pressure the quarterback better. I think once we can do that our defense can be more dominant."

And if the Ravens can make those adjustments, then Lewis expects the defense to move back up toward the top of the league rankings.

"You can always fix things here or there or make things better," Lewis said. "Trust me, we've never gotten into stats early… It's all about adjustment."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roquan Smith Sees a 'Scary' Ravens Defense Ahead

Making five tackles in his Ravens debut, Roquan Smith expects to play even better after he settles into the defense.

news

Ravens Activate Charlie Kolar to 53-Man Roster

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is closer to making his 2022 debut.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards and Others Expected Back After Bye

Jason Pierre-Paul played sparingly against the Saints due to tweaking his ankle. Marcus Williams is on schedule to return 'sometime in December.'

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 9 vs. Saints

Roquan Smith played 76% of the snaps in his first game and Kyle Hamilton saw a much higher percentage of the defensive action.

news

What the Saints Said After Monday Night Football Loss to Ravens

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen said the Ravens are the most physical team they've faced this season.

news

Late for Work 11/8: Ravens 'Looked Like a Super Bowl Contender' in Win Over Saints

Lamar Jackson leaves Peyton and Eli Manning stunned. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald earns commendation from media. Positives for the Ravens as they enter their bye week. Former players puzzled by Chuck Clark's late-game decision.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Saints

The Ravens are trending up. Justin Houston found the fountain of youth. Ravens' backups stepped up, and that's big long-term.

news

Justin Houston Continues His Season of Sacks

Becoming the first player in Ravens history with three straight multi-sack games, Justin Houston had 2.5 sacks and an interception during a Monday Night Football victory over the Saints.

news

Gus Edwards Out, Tyus Bowser in for Monday Night Football

The Ravens offense will dip into the reserves against the Saints, while Baltimore's defense gets stronger.

news

DeSean Jackson Elevated From Practice Squad

Veteran playmaker DeSean Jackson will join the wide receiver rotation when the Ravens face New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Saints, Week 9

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

news

Cover Story: A Quiet Competitor Is Starting to Roar

Ravens speedster Devin Duvernay is having a breakout season and now he'll be asked to carry even more.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising