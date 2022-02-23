Ray Lewis Is on New TV Adventure Challenge Show 'Beyond the Edge'

Ray Lewis proved his resilience and endurance during 17 NFL seasons. Now he's showing what he can do in a different jungle.

Lewis is one of nine celebrities on the new adventure reality TV show "Beyond the Edge" debuting March 16 on CBS.

The show, which comes from the producers of "Naked and Afraid," sent the contestants into the jungles of Panama "where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone."

The other eight celebrities are country superstar Lauren Alaina, country superstar Craig Morgan, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, actress Jodie Sweetin ("Full House") and television personalities Colton Underwood ("The Bachelor") and Eboni K. Williams ("The Real Housewives of New York City").

The challenge lasted two weeks. For each day the contestant lasted and every adventure challenge they won, they raised more money for their charities. Lewis competed to benefit Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore.

Contestants could tap out whenever. At the end of the 14 days, the two top earners went head-to-head in one final adventure to see who would be the "Beyond the Edge" champion.