Ray Lewis Finishes Second in Reality Show 'Beyond the Edge'

Ray Lewis finished his NFL career on top as a Super Bowl champion, but the Ravens' Hall of Fame linebacker didn't come out on top in a reality TV challenge.

Lewis finished in second place in the CBS reality show, "Beyond the Edge." The winner was Colton Underwood, a former "Bachelor" on ABC's reality dating show who later came out as gay.

Colton, who is 17 years younger than Lewis, was also a former NFL linebacker. He played at Illinois State and, after going undrafted, spent time on the practice squads of the Eagles, Chargers and Raiders.

Though he didn't win, Lewis raised $134,166 for his charity of choice, the John's Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore. Every day Lewis stayed in the race and the more challenges he won, the more money he raised.