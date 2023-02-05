Ray Lewis, Roquan Smith Planning to Watch Film Together This Offseason

But much of Lewis' vision for helping Smith is about becoming an even better leader. Smith was lauded for the impact he made on his teammates despite joining them midway through the year. As Smith prepares for his first full season as a Raven, Lewis believes he has a chance to elevate that leadership even further.

"I know it's him in his first year getting comfortable with the guys. Him being able to take that next step of leadership and being able to get everybody playing on one shoestring, I think that's why he can really improve," Lewis said.

"Roquan has that type of brain. It's a leader, but it's also a servant – a person that's willing to learn everything to get everybody to see it together."