Late for Work 1/11: Ray Lewis: Roquan Smith Is 'Great Leader, Built to Play Linebacker'

Pundits React to Ravens Extending Smith

Here's a look at what the pundits wrote about the Smith deal:

Zrebiec: "There are obviously teams and football executives who don't feel it is prudent to pay big bucks to off-the-ball linebackers. The Ravens, however, have never been shy about investing in defensive playmakers and they view Smith in that mold. Inside linebacker is a glamour position in Baltimore because of Ray Lewis, and Smith has proven himself to be one of the league's best."

Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger: "Putting positional value to one side to evaluate the player in a vacuum, Smith and the Ravens have been a fantastic match since his arrival on trade deadline day. The eighth overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft has produced a career-high 84.7 PFF grade since joining the team, a mark that leads all Ravens defenders this season. Not only that, but it's the highest single-season grade by a Ravens linebacker since Ray Lewis in 2009.[period]"

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer: "Smith's role can now continue to evolve in a defense that, under [Defensive Coordinator Mike] Macdonald, has tried new ways to maximize his athletic gifts. In his first eight games with the Bears this season, he was involved in Chicago's pass rush 24 times, or three times per game, according to PFF. In Baltimore, he has rushed the passer 42 times, or 4.7 times per game. Smith's extension also ensures his return to a locker room that embraced him as quickly as he did his new teammates. Smith needed little time in Baltimore to befriend [Patrick] Queen, learn the defensive playbook and earn an affectionate new nickname: 'Uncle Ro.'"

Russell Street Report's Darin McCann: "It's strange for me to say that I'm excited about paying an off-ball linebacker $20 million a year in this day and age, but I am. Smith made an impact on this defense immediately, and it's an easy assumption to make that he will only get better next year and going forward after full off-seasons with the team. There are times you have to step back from positional value and recognize pure impact. Smith makes the defense better. If that is from the edge, out "on an island" at corner, caving in a pocket from the middle or simply making plays all over the field, that's value. Team value. Smith brings that."

Russell Street Report's Chad Racine: "The early reports last off-season claimed that Roquan wanted 20 million per year. He got it, from a team that values his play and leadership on and off the field. For a position undervalued in recent years the Ravens don't cave to trends and make decisions for themselves. Smith has transformed this defense and it's money well spent. He's been the best middle linebacker since Ray Lewis and the Ravens were smart enough not to let him walk.[space]Eric DeCosta made the right move in my opinion."

Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox: "From the moment he stepped foot on a football field wearing purple and black, Roquan Smith is one of those players that feels like he should have been a Raven his entire career. He embodies the hard-nosed physical style of football Baltimore has relished for the majority of franchise existence. Smith sets the tone on defense and has helped elevate other players around him to new heights. Such a player is an obvious building block for this organization."