Reports: Ravens Agree to Five-Year Deal With Roquan Smith

Jan 10, 2023 at 01:56 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Roquan Smith has embodied a Raven since arriving in a midseason trade. Now he's going to be a Raven for a long time.

The Ravens and Smith have reportedly agreed in principle to a five-year deal worth $100 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith was in the final year of his rookie contract. He had been looking for a long-term extension from the Chicago Bears, but after they did not offer him a contract he found suitable, Smith made a trade request prior to the season.

The Bears originally told Smith he was still in their long-term plans but dealt him to the Ravens for a reported second-round pick before the Nov. 1 deadline. Smith earned the deal he was looking for in Baltimore, which would make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in league history with a $20 million average. The Colts' Shaquille Leonard ($19.7) and 49ers' Fred Warner ($19) are right behind Smith.

Smith has been everything the Ravens could have wanted and more. Before Smith arrived, the Ravens ranked 20th in points per game allowed and 24th in yards per game allowed. They rank second in both categories since, giving up just 14.7 points per game.

Smith has 86 tackles, two sacks and one interception in nine games as a Raven. He finished the regular season with the third-most tackles in the league (169) and was voted to his first Pro Bowl. He's still just 25 years old.

He had one of his best performances of the year in Cincinnati last week, flying around the field to make a season-high 16 tackles. He was also a physical tone-setter in Baltimore's defense, showing he's ready to lead the unit into a playoff rematch against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Asked about Smith's leadership Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Smith is one of the best he's seen.

"He has been fantastic that way. He's all about it. He doesn't worry about what people think; he doesn't care," Harbaugh said.

"He wants to do the things that are required to be a great player and to be a great unit and then to impact your team. That's what he's all about – 100% – [and] that's what I love about him. He's one of the top guys I've ever seen that way, and I think that does always impact everybody as a leader, for sure. I want all of our guys to lead that way."

In 2019, the Ravens signed cornerback Marcus Peters to an extension late in the season after acquiring him at the trade deadline. In 2020, Baltimore did not re-sign outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue after he was added mid-season. It was clear early on after Smith arrived, with the way he played individually and elevated those around him, that he was going to be a good long-term fit.

Smith made an instant impact as a run-stopper and playmaker in the defense, and he's had some of his best games against AFC North foes. He also immediately got involved in the Baltimore community.

