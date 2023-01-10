Reports: Ravens Agree to Five-Year Deal With Roquan Smith

Asked about Smith's leadership Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Smith is one of the best he's seen.

"He has been fantastic that way. He's all about it. He doesn't worry about what people think; he doesn't care," Harbaugh said.

"He wants to do the things that are required to be a great player and to be a great unit and then to impact your team. That's what he's all about – 100% – [and] that's what I love about him. He's one of the top guys I've ever seen that way, and I think that does always impact everybody as a leader, for sure. I want all of our guys to lead that way."

In 2019, the Ravens signed cornerback Marcus Peters to an extension late in the season after acquiring him at the trade deadline. In 2020, Baltimore did not re-sign outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue after he was added mid-season. It was clear early on after Smith arrived, with the way he played individually and elevated those around him, that he was going to be a good long-term fit.