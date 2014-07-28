Ray Lewis Surprise Visit, 'Humbled' By Upcoming Statue





Ray Lewis was back in Baltimore Monday night for the Ravens' open training camp practice at M&T Bank Stadium, and he gave his first public comments on his upcoming statue.

The unveiling of Lewis' statue has yet to be announced, but it will come before the start of the season.

"Most of the time I'm not at a loss for words, but that's a very humbling thing," Lewis said of the statue.

"I gave it everything that I had for this city, and I never stopped bleeding for this city. To have this statue means the world to me."

Lewis' presence at the stadium came as a surprise to the fans and presumably the players.

The first player Lewis chatted with was one of the newest' Ravens, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. Lewis then hopped in Owner Steve Bisciotti's golf cart.

He was called over to do an impromptu interview and was asked about what the statue will look like.

"When you see the statue, it represents what Baltimore means to me – everything," he said.

Lewis' statue will be located in front of the Ravens' main entrance alongside the statue of Baltimore Colts legendary quarterback Johnny Unitas. The Ravens moved Unitas' statue over a few feet to the left on July 16.