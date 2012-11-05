Ray Lewis Won't Rehab In Owings Mills For A While





The Ravens won't have their emotional leader beside them anytime soon.

Linebacker Ray Lewis hasn't been rehabbing at the team facility since suffering a torn triceps on Oct. 14, and Head Coach John Harbaugh is fine with him rehabbing away from the team for now.

"He probably won't be in the building for a little while," Harbaugh said Monday. "He's got a protocol he's following."

Harbaugh did say Lewis is "doing well." There's still a chance that Lewis could return to the field at some point this season because of a special injury reserve exemption.

Harbaugh provided the first health update on the linebacker since the injury.

"I can tell you this, he's got the best doctors in the world – to my understanding – working on his triceps," Harbaugh said. "So, I fully trust Ray with his rehab right now; I know he's doing everything he can to get back."

Running back Ray Rice was hoping that Lewis would return sometime this week.

"After he's done all his little things – he's got to take care of himself – I'd say middle of next week," Rice predicted last week after a phone conversation with Lewis.