Ray Rice Makes Impact in Youth Community

Some of his most inspiring offseason events were centered on his new initiative, "A Ray of Hope: A Pro-Kindness, Anti-Bullying, Teen Suicide Prevention Outreach." In May, Rice hosted an event at Howard High School where he talked to students and faculty shortly after the death of a student who took her own life after months of cyber-bullying. After hearing about the tragedy, Rice has made great strides in bringing awareness to bullying. In June, almost 4,000 people gathered at Merriweather Pavilion in Columbia for a night of fun and storytelling with a serious message: Teaching students how to identify, understand and put a stop to bullying. Rice reminded youth that they are not alone, and if they feel bullied, help is all around.

"You can be a hero to someone who is being bullied, just by being their friend," said Rice.