Reaction Pours in on Bad Pass Interference Call That Hurt Ravens

Dec 19, 2021 at 06:56 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121921-DPI
Don Wright/AP Photos
John Harbaugh

As if Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers needed any more assistance against the Baltimore Ravens' injury-depleted secondary, the referees provided it Sunday night.

With the game tied at the start of the second half, the Packers marched down the field and into scoring range. On third-and-10, Rodgers threw an outside pass to Allen Lazard, who was covered by Kevon Seymour. Seymour made minimal contact before Lazard broke away and dropped the pass.

That would've meant a Packers field-goal attempt, but a defensive pass interference penalty gave the Packers a fresh set of downs. They scored on a 9-yard pass to running back Aaron Jones on the next play.

Head Coach John Harbaugh wasn't the only one who thought the Ravens got a raw deal on the call:

Related Content

news

Ravens' Playoff Chances After Loss to Packers

The Ravens are now 8-6 and have a 50% chance of making the playoffs and a 26% chance of winning the AFC North.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Packers

Even in a loss, the Ravens had one of their finest performances of 2021. I'm growing weary of all the two-point conversion second-guessing. Tyler Huntley didn't look like he should be anyone's backup.
news

Tyler Huntley Takes a 'Big Step' in Relief of Lamar Jackson

Making his second start of the season, Tyler Huntley led another fourth-quarter rally and continued to spark the offense at quarterback.
news

Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews Share Their View of Two-Point Conversion

The Ravens' two-point conversion play was designed for TE Mark Andrews, but Packers safety Darnell Savage got a finger on the ball.
news

John Harbaugh Explains Two-Point Conversion Decision vs. Packers

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens lost when a two-point conversion attempt at the end went incomplete.
news

Tavon Young, Tyre Phillips Exit With Injuries

The Ravens' two most injury-riddled positions, cornerback and offensive tackle, have gotten even thinner.
news

Lamar Jackson Out vs. Packers, Misses First Game Due to Injury

Calais Campbell will also not suit up. Alejandro Villanueva and Tyre Phillips will play, but Patrick Mekari will not. Nick Boyle is returning to action.
news

Jimmy Smith Added to Ravens Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens' already shorthanded secondary will be without veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out Color Rush Unis for Packers

The Ravens are undefeated at 4-0 wearing their all purple 'Color Rush' jerseys.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Packers

Leading the AFC North but riding a two-game losing streak, the Ravens (8-5) return home to face the Green Bay Packers (10-3) in a key matchup with playoff implications.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Packers

Fans can tune into Sunday's game at 4:25 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium on FOX.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising