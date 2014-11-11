Recipient Of Ravens-Built Habitat For Humanity House Passes Away





The Ravens community has lost one of its most ardent supporters.

Regina Morrison-Sykes, 53, died Wednesday night in Baltimore after her battle with cancer. She was a long-time resident of Baltimore's "Pigtown" neighborhood, and was a recipient of one of the homes that the Ravens built through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Morrison-Skyes is survived by her children and grandson.

"She was at every event for Habitat, and she was just so appreciative," said Kim Ferguson, Ravens Manager of Marketing and Partnership Activation. "The smile on her face when she walked into her house was one of those things you're never going to forget."

Morrison Sykes was a long-time employee at Paul's Place, a community outreach organization in Baltimore that provides programs and services for families in the Pigtown/Washington Village area.