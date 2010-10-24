Reed Makes Classic Return

](http://www.replayphotos.com/baltimoreravensphotostore/shawn-hubbard-print/-_255067.cfm)

Aside from those minor bumps and bruises, Reed said that Sunday was an emotional return. From the deafening ovation he received walking out of the tunnel for pre-game introductions to the end whistle, the nine-year veteran said he found a fountain of youth.

"Oh man, it was beautiful," said Reed. "Just getting back out there with the guys, that was it. Coming out here and knowing the fans were going to be how they were, that was just a dream come true. It was like being a rookie all over again my first year here."

On a day when the Ravens allowed 506 yards – the most given up by a Baltimore defense since Dec. 24, 2000 – and 374 passing yards to Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Reed's presence was needed… game-changing, even.

In fact, if Reed hadn't made his two interceptions, Fitzpatrick and receivers Steve Johnson (eight catches, 158 yards and a touchdown) and Lee Evans (six catches, 105 yards, three touchdowns) might just have beaten the Ravens through the air.

"We've been working at it all week, and I knew it was going to be different with [Zbikowski] out and me coming back," Reed said. "I told the guys, 'Just bear with me for these couple weeks,' because I knew it was going to be tough communicating.

"There's a lot of calls I didn't make, and those guys just played around me."

Despite his own perceived shortcomings, the plays Reed made were of the variety that only players of his caliber accomplish.

Buffalo's first drive was cut short when Reed lowered his shoulder – the same one that was bothered by a nerve impingement in previous years – on receiver Roscoe Parrish, knocking the ball loose on a third-and-8 play.

Even though Fitzpatrick recovered the flub, the Bills then punted from their own 15-yard line, setting up a short field for Billy Cundiff's game-opening field goal.

If that wasn't a solid introduction, Reed exclaimed hello in the second half.

On the Bills' first play out of the break, Reed zeroed in on a ball tipped by linebacker Ray Lewis, netting his 47th-career interception and effectively changing the game's momentum. On the ensuing snap, Joe Flacco threw a 34-yard touchdown bomb to Anquan Boldin to give the Ravens a 27-24 lead.

Later in the third quarter, Reed stepped in front of receiver David Nelson to secure his ninth-career multi-pick game.

The Ravens were unable to convert that turnover into any points, but it did serve notice to the 71,220 in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium and the entire NFL that No. 20 is back.