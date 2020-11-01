Referees Give No Explanation for No-Calls on Ravens' Final Drive

"As far as the last play – the shoulder to the helmet – no [explanation]," Harbaugh said. "They didn't say a word about it. They just ran off the field."

The referees were not shy about throwing flags for defensive pass interference on Sunday. The Ravens were penalized for it three times and flagged nine times for 110 yards overall compared to three penalties for 30 yards on Pittsburgh.

"It could have gone either way, to be honest," Snead said. "When I got hit, it just happened so quick. As soon as the ball touched my hands, I got hit. So, it's like, you never know. I didn't know how he hit me, seriously, but I got hit in the head. So, I'll just leave it at that."

Snead finished with a team-high five catches and 106 yards on seven targets. He made several huge plays and came very close to making one more.