Regional Combine Starts Sat. In Owings Mills

Feb 26, 2015 at 08:00 AM
27_RegionalCombine_news.jpg


BALTIMORE NFL REGIONAL COMBINE

WHAT:        NFL Regional Combines serve as a supplement to the NFL's National Scouting Combine and provide an opportunity for current draft eligible players to display their skills before veteran NFL talent evaluators.

Standouts at NFL Regional Combines will be invited to attend the NFL Super Regional Combine. At the Super Regional, players will have an additional opportunity to work out and showcase their talents in front of current NFL team scouts and player personnel directors.

This event is part of the NFL Combine Series under the NFL Football Development platform.

WHERE:       Under Armour Performance Center (1 Winning Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117)

WHEN:         Saturday, February 28

        • Defensive workouts begin at 8:30 A.M.
    • Offensive workouts start at 1:30 P.M.
