Relive Ravens' Spectacular 'Sunday Night Football' Show vs. Browns

Nov 29, 2021 at 03:30 PM
112921-Stadium
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh

The game itself was a classic AFC North defensive slugfest, but the atmosphere for the Ravens' 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on "Sunday Night Football" was unlike anything seen before at M&T Bank Stadium.

It started with the Ravens debuting interactive color-changing bracelets that glowed to the soundtrack of the team's entrance video.

The Ravens also brought back a very-slimmed-down Marshal Yanda to be the Legend of the Game. Yanda will go into the Ravens Ring of Honor next year.

That was just the beginning of the parade of celebrities on hand. Baltimore Orioles stars Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle came onto the field during one break to a huge ovation.

Then there were Paralympians and Olympians Jessica Long (Baltimore native), Julia Gaffney, McKenzie Coan (Loyola University), Tatyana McFadden and Thomas Hong (Atholton High School).

The cherry on top was Ray Lewis being in an M&T Bank Stadium suite, fired up as Baltimore's defense tried to close out the game. Lewis was shown on the RavensVision boards, imploring the Ravens to get one more stop and firing up the crowd before Cleveland's final four-and-out.

Patrick Queen was one of the Ravens' defensive stars of the night with a team-high eight tackles, including two for loss, in front of the Baltimore Hall of Famer.

"[Queen] really wants to be great. He really wants to be a great linebacker," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He sees Ray Lewis up there in the [suite] on the big screen, right? That's kind of the bar here, sort of, in a way, and I know he takes that very seriously."

Oh, and Tucker the puppy made a pre-game appearance, setting the stage for the other Tucker (the kicker) to bang through three field goals from 52, 25 and 49 yards.

The Ravens had an attendance of 70,355 for the primetime game, but those who opted to watch from home can cure their FOMO by purchasing tickets here. There are still three excellent regular-season home games remaining against the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

Related Content

news

Myles Garrett Takes Heat for Dapping Up Lamar Jackson After 'Extraordinary' Touchdown Throw

The NFL's sack leader was amazed by Lamar Jackson's fadeaway 13-yard touchdown throw to Mark Andrews.
news

Around the AFC North: 'Embarrassed' Steelers Prepare to Face Ravens

Bengals say there's a 'changing of the guard' in the division after sweeping the season series against the Steelers. Browns reportedly fear they have lost Jack Conklin for the season and will try to regroup during their bye.
news

What the Browns Said After Loss to Ravens

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gives props to the Ravens defense, DE Myles Garrett shows his respect for Lamar Jackson and CB Denzel Ward explains what happened on the Mark Andrews touchdown.
news

Late For Work 11/29: Pundits Question Whether Ravens Are Really AFC's Top Team

In what was a night to forget for Lamar Jackson, Albert Breer found something to appreciate from the young quarterback. Two tight end catches were the talk of the game on Sunday night. Another stellar performance by rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh adds more buzz for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Browns

This game illustrated an evolving truth about the Ravens – namely, they have more than one way to beat you. As the Browns and a national TV audience learned, the Ravens' defense also can lead the way in producing the right result.
news

Ravens Defense Shuts Down Browns' Potent Rushing Attack, Baker Mayfield

Facing the team that entered Sunday with the NFL's best rushing attack, the Ravens held the Cleveland Browns to 40 yards rushing and led Baltimore to a key AFC North victory. 
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Ticked Off' After Four Interceptions vs. Browns

Lamar Jackson had one of his toughest days passing but thanked the Ravens defense for picking him up.
news

Calais Campbell Inactive vs. Browns

Nose tackle Brandon Williams will return after a three-game absence. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is back in the lineup.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out All-Black for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Browns

For the first time this season, the Ravens are breaking out their all-black fan-favorite uniforms.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

The Steelers and Bengals square off in the other divisional matchup, as do two of the other two top teams in the AFC.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The 'Sunday Night Football' game from M&T Bank Stadium will be broadcast on NBC to a nationwide audience.
Vote Now
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising