Relive Ravens' Spectacular 'Sunday Night Football' Show vs. Browns

The game itself was a classic AFC North defensive slugfest, but the atmosphere for the Ravens' 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on "Sunday Night Football" was unlike anything seen before at M&T Bank Stadium.
It started with the Ravens debuting interactive color-changing bracelets that glowed to the soundtrack of the team's entrance video.
The Ravens also brought back a very-slimmed-down Marshal Yanda to be the Legend of the Game. Yanda will go into the Ravens Ring of Honor next year.
That was just the beginning of the parade of celebrities on hand. Baltimore Orioles stars Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle came onto the field during one break to a huge ovation.
Then there were Paralympians and Olympians Jessica Long (Baltimore native), Julia Gaffney, McKenzie Coan (Loyola University), Tatyana McFadden and Thomas Hong (Atholton High School).
The cherry on top was Ray Lewis being in an M&T Bank Stadium suite, fired up as Baltimore's defense tried to close out the game. Lewis was shown on the RavensVision boards, imploring the Ravens to get one more stop and firing up the crowd before Cleveland's final four-and-out.
Patrick Queen was one of the Ravens' defensive stars of the night with a team-high eight tackles, including two for loss, in front of the Baltimore Hall of Famer.
"[Queen] really wants to be great. He really wants to be a great linebacker," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He sees Ray Lewis up there in the [suite] on the big screen, right? That's kind of the bar here, sort of, in a way, and I know he takes that very seriously."
Oh, and Tucker the puppy made a pre-game appearance, setting the stage for the other Tucker (the kicker) to bang through three field goals from 52, 25 and 49 yards.
The Ravens had an attendance of 70,355 for the primetime game