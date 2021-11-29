Relive Ravens' Spectacular 'Sunday Night Football' Show vs. Browns

Patrick Queen was one of the Ravens' defensive stars of the night with a team-high eight tackles, including two for loss, in front of the Baltimore Hall of Famer.

"[Queen] really wants to be great. He really wants to be a great linebacker," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He sees Ray Lewis up there in the [suite] on the big screen, right? That's kind of the bar here, sort of, in a way, and I know he takes that very seriously."