Report: Austin Howard Signing With Indianapolis Colts





The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent offensive tackle Ryan Howard, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Howard started all 16 games at right tackle for the Ravens last season. He was a solid blocker, especially in pass protection. He was graded as the league's 18th-best right tackle by Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens parted ways with Howard after one season, however, when they didn't pick up his option.

Baltimore already re-signed James Hurst and has Alex Lewis returning. The Ravens further solidified their tackle position by drafting Orlando Brown Jr. in the third round and developmental tackle Greg Senat in the sixth.

Hurst and Brown are considered the frontrunners to replace Howard this season, as Head Coach John Harbaugh said he would prefer to use Lewis at left guard next to Ronnie Stanley.