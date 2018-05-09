Report: Austin Howard Signing With Indianapolis Colts

May 09, 2018 at 07:01 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

09_HowardSignsColts_news.jpg


The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent offensive tackle Ryan Howard, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Howard started all 16 games at right tackle for the Ravens last season. He was a solid blocker, especially in pass protection. He was graded as the league's 18th-best right tackle by Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens parted ways with Howard after one season, however, when they didn't pick up his option.

Baltimore already re-signed James Hurst and has Alex Lewis returning. The Ravens further solidified their tackle position by drafting Orlando Brown Jr. in the third round and developmental tackle Greg Senat in the sixth.

Hurst and Brown are considered the frontrunners to replace Howard this season, as Head Coach John Harbaugh said he would prefer to use Lewis at left guard next to Ronnie Stanley.

Howard's signing does not affect the compensatory pick formula for 2019 since Tuesday's unrestricted free-agent deadline passed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Thoughts About Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs and Eagles had two different blueprints to reach Super Bowl LVII. The Ravens will want to get Mark Andrews open as much as Travis Kelce.

news

Mailbag: Will the Focus Be on Building the Offense?

Would Keenan Allen be of interest if he's released? Which wide receiver prospect fits best? Who does Lamar Jackson want at OC?

news

Rumor Mill: Eric Bieniemy a 'Prime Candidate' for Ravens Job

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

Best Moments and Takeaways From 'Bullies of Baltimore' 30-for-30

The greatest defense of all time was profiled by ESPN's 30-for-30. Here are some of the best moments.

news

Tyler Huntley's Four Touchdowns Highlight Ravens' Best Flag Football Moments

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley put on a show in Vegas, throwing four touchdowns in the AFC's 35-33 loss.

news

Ray Lewis, Roquan Smith Planning to Watch Film Together This Offseason

Ray Lewis sees the potential for Roquan Smith to take his game to another level and lead his teammates.

news

Tyler Huntley Finishes Second in Pro Bowl Precision Passing

The Ravens QB put on a show in his first Pro Bowl, finishing only behind hometown Raiders QB Derek Carr.

news

Mailbag: What Kind of Wide Receiver Do the Ravens Need?

How will the Ravens address the cornerback need? Could they apply the franchise tag to someone else? Is John Harbaugh aiming for a younger offensive coordinator?

news

Tyler Huntley Named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games Roster

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. RS Devin Duvernay has been replaced.

news

These Former Ravens Are Going to Super Bowl LVII

Orlando Brown Jr. and Brandon Williams are headed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

news

50 Words or Less: One of John Harbaugh's Greatest Hiring Strengths

The Ravens really aren't far off. Two John Harbaugh attributes that make him good at hiring.

news

Mailbag: How Should the Ravens Upgrade at Wide Receiver?

Will the run game continue to be a big part of the offense? When can we expect news on Lamar Jackson's contract? What will happen with Chuck Clark?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising