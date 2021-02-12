Report: Jimmy Smith and Family Robbed at Gunpoint

Feb 12, 2021 at 02:24 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

021221-Smith
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jimmy Smith

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family were reportedly robbed at gunpoint earlier this week, but all are safe.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, it happened Tuesday night after Smith and his family, including three young children, flew to Los Angeles. They were followed from the airport to their hotel, where they were robbed.

"We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy, and he and his family are safe," the Ravens said in a statement.

The Ravens re-signed Smith to a one-year extension earlier this year. He has played his entire career in Baltimore after being a first-round pick in 2011.

