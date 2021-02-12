Report: Jimmy Smith and Family Robbed at Gunpoint

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family were reportedly robbed at gunpoint earlier this week, but all are safe.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, it happened Tuesday night after Smith and his family, including three young children, flew to Los Angeles. They were followed from the airport to their hotel, where they were robbed.

"We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy, and he and his family are safe," the Ravens said in a statement.