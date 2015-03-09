Report: Kicker Justin Tucker Gets Second-Round Tender





The Ravens have reportedly made a move to keep kicker Justin Tucker from hitting the market.

The team placed a second-round tender on the restricted free agent Monday, according to The Baltimore Sun. The tender is essentially a one-year contract that carries a price tag of $2.356 million.

Tucker, a Pro Bowler in 2013, is entering the fourth season of his career and the high tender indicates the high value the Ravens have placed on him. Each restricted free agent can receive one of three tenders: first round ($3.347 million), second round ($2.356 million) or the low tender ($1.542 million).

Other teams could still try to pry Tucker away from Baltimore, but the Ravens would have the option to match any offers he receives. If the Ravens couldn't match the contract offer provided by another team, then they would receive a second-round pick in exchange for Tucker's departure.

The 25-year-old kicker has been one of the NFL's best since joining the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He's connected on 97-of-108 field-goal attempts, making him the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He owns seven game-winning field goals during his three seasons, and was the second fastest kicker in NFL history to reach the 400-point milestone.