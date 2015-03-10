Report: Ravens Tender Nine Exclusive Rights Free Agents





The Ravens reportedly have assigned tenders to nine of their 11 exclusive rights free agents, per Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun.

An exclusive rights free agent is a player whose contract has expired and they have three or fewer accrued years in the league. They can only negotiate with their current team, who must make a contract offer before free agency opens or players will become an unrestricted free agents.

Below are the nine that reportedly got tenders:* *

WR Kamar Aiken ($585,000)After bouncing around between several different teams, Aiken emerged in Baltimore last season, catching 24 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. He also posted a 19-yard touchdown in New England in the playoffs.* *With Torrey Smith and Jacoby Jones gone, Aiken could see an even larger role next season. He isn't the same speed merchant as Smith and Jones, but he's a very strong-handed possession receiver.

CB Rashaan Melvin ($585,000)

Melvin was claimed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad last year and eventually became a Ravens starter due to the rash of injuries at cornerback. He held up quite well in his first three starts, but had trouble in New England in the playoffs. Still, the Ravens like Melvin's upside, and the 6-foot-2, 193-pound cornerback is capable of developing into a standout cornerback. Baltimore hopes he has a similar trajectory to Cary Williams, another long, competitive corner who was originally claimed from the Titans' practice squad.

S Brynden Trawick ($585,000)Trawick grew his role in his second season after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2013. Last year, he played in 14 games and saw some defensive snaps. He made 7 seven tackles, including four on special teams. He'll likely continue to grow as a core special teams player and reserve safety.

TE Phillip Supernaw ($510,000)

Supernaw bounced between the Ravens and Chiefs last year. He caught two passes for 27 yards in Baltimore. The Ravens need all the help they can get at tight end with Dennis Pitta (hip) still recovering, and Owen Daniels set for free agency.

OL Ryan Jensen ($510,000)

Jensen suited up for one game last year, but the Ravens like the former sixth-round pick's potential as a backup lineman and feel he can possibly develop into more.

CB Tramain Jacobs ($510,000)

Jacobs was a training camp and preseason standout who was briefly brought up to the active roster midway through the season, but placed on injured reserve (thigh) after three games. He didn't see defensive action during that time.

DT Casey Walker ($510,000)

Walker played in one game and assisted on one tackle. He could help replace the loss of Terrence Cody on the interior of the defensive line.

DE Steven Means ($510,000)

Means is a big, 6-foot-3, 260-pound prospect who could help with the loss of Pernell McPhee.

LS Patrick Scales ($435,000)

Scales stepped in for injured Morgan Cox for the final four games, including the playoffs. He may compete with Cox in training camp.