Report: Ravens to Explore Contract Extension for Lamar Jackson This Offseason

The Ravens may look to secure the future of their biggest star this offseason, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Baltimore is expected to "explore" a contract extension for Lamar Jackson.

"From what I understand, the team is open to a big-time contract extension for star quarterback Lamar Jackson," Rapoport said. "In fact, expect them to explore this in the offseason, likely in the Spring, or early in the Summer. He's got one year left on his deal. They're going to pick up the fifth-year option, and this is a team that is always open to early deals if it benefits both sides."