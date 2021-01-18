Report: Ravens to Explore Contract Extension for Lamar Jackson This Offseason

Jan 18, 2021 at 10:09 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Joe-Schiller
by Ryan Mink & Joe Schiller
011821-Jackson

The Ravens may look to secure the future of their biggest star this offseason, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Baltimore is expected to "explore" a contract extension for Lamar Jackson.

"From what I understand, the team is open to a big-time contract extension for star quarterback Lamar Jackson," Rapoport said. "In fact, expect them to explore this in the offseason, likely in the Spring, or early in the Summer. He's got one year left on his deal. They're going to pick up the fifth-year option, and this is a team that is always open to early deals if it benefits both sides."

After three straight years leading the Ravens to the playoffs and winning the NFL's MVP award, it's never really been a question of if Jackson would receive an extension, but rather when.

If the Ravens do not reach a deal, they will assuredly exercise the fifth-year option on Jackson's rookie deal by the May 3 deadline.

We've seen teams begin to extend their franchise quarterbacks early in their rookie contracts, most recently with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Last July, Mahomes inked a 10-year, $503 million contract. In September, Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract. Both were set to go into their fourth NFL season, just like Jackson.

Wherever Jackson falls on the scale, he's already secured himself a lot of money. Rapoport, Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich and Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe estimated that Jackson's new contract would be worth an average of about $43 million annually.

Related Content

news

Report: Joe Cullen Will Interview for Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Job

Joe Cullen, who has coached Baltimore's defensive line for five seasons, is reportedly a candidate to become Jacksonville's next defensive coordinator.
news

Late for Work 1/18: After Loss, Pundits Say It's Time to Upgrade the Passing Attack

How the Bills were able to contain Lamar Jackson and the offense. Red-zone struggles went beyond the pick-six. Ravens rookies earn high grades.
news

Ravens Have the 27th Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Here is the history of pick No. 27 and different directions the Ravens could go in this year.
news

After Another Playoff Loss, Ravens Remain Determined to Reach Ultimate Goal

The disappointment of Saturday night's playoff loss won't diminish the Ravens' belief that they are building toward winning a Super Bowl.
news

Ravens Say Bills Mafia's Noise Affected Offensive Line, Snaps

Baltimore was forced to go to a silent count midway through the game because of the noise inside Bills Stadium.
news

Mike Macdonald Officially Hired By Michigan as Defensive Coordinator

After three years as the Ravens' linebackers coach, Mike Macdonald will go from one Harbaugh to another.
news

Justin Tucker Explains His Two Missed Kicks in Windy Buffalo

Justin Tucker said he wouldn't have changed anything from a technical standpoint on his two misses from inside 50 yards.
news

Bills Fans Are Donating to Lamar Jackson's Favorite Charity

After Lamar Jackson was knocked out of the divisional playoff games with a concussion, Bills Mafia sent their well wishes.
news

Backup Quarterback Tyler Huntley Shows Something in Loss

By making plays after Lamar Jackson was injured, Tyler Huntley showed others what the Ravens saw from him all season during practice.
news

Frustrated Lamar Jackson 'Will Get Better From This'

Lamar Jackson had a tough night in Buffalo, especially when it ended early. But wide receiver Willie Snead IV is confident he'll continue to grow.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff Loss in Buffalo

This was a night of great possibilities that unraveled into a freaky horror show.

Advertising