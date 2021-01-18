Report: Ravens to Explore Contract Extension for Lamar Jackson This Offseason

The Ravens may look to secure the future of their biggest star this offseason, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Baltimore is expected to "explore" a contract extension for Lamar Jackson.
"From what I understand, the team is open to a big-time contract extension for star quarterback Lamar Jackson," Rapoport said. "In fact, expect them to explore this in the offseason, likely in the Spring, or early in the Summer. He's got one year left on his deal. They're going to pick up the fifth-year option, and this is a team that is always open to early deals if it benefits both sides."
After three straight years leading the Ravens to the playoffs and winning the NFL's MVP award, it's never really been a question of if Jackson would receive an extension, but rather when.
If the Ravens do not reach a deal, they will assuredly exercise the fifth-year option on Jackson's rookie deal by the May 3 deadline.
We've seen teams begin to extend their franchise quarterbacks early in their rookie contracts, most recently with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Last July, Mahomes inked a 10-year, $503 million contract. In September, Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract. Both were set to go into their fourth NFL season, just like Jackson.
Wherever Jackson falls on the scale, he's already secured himself a lot of money. Rapoport, Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich and Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe estimated that Jackson's new contract would be worth an average of about $43 million annually.