Report: Running Back Bernard Pierce Arrested For DUI

Mar 18, 2015 at 02:00 AM
18_PierceDUI_news.jpg


Ravens running back Bernard Pierce was arrested for a DUI early Wednesday morning, reports WBAL Radio.

Pierce was reportedly pulled over because he was driving 55 mph in a 30-mph zone on Dulaney Valley Road. He failed field sobriety tests, was arrested and processed at the Towson precinct and then released as a first-time offender, per WBAL.

"We are aware of the situation and learning more about it. We take these matters seriously," said a Ravens team spokesman.

It's the second Ravens player arrested for drinking and driving this offseason. Defensive back Victor Hampton was arrested in North Carolina and charged with a DWI on March 1. He was cut the next day. Terrence Cody was released by the team on the same day he was indicted by a grand jury for animal cruelty.

Pierce has been with the Ravens for three years. The former third-round pick (2012) showed great promise during his rookie season, helping Baltimore win Super Bowl XLVII. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry that season.

The last two seasons,* *Pierce's production has dropped off. He averaged 2.9 yards per rush in 2013, as he battled injuries and the entire run game struggled. Pierce had a chance to grab the starting job last year when Ray Rice was cut, but was beat out by Justin Forsett. In a backup role, and sometimes inactive behind rookie Lorenzo Taliaferro, Pierce ran 93 times for 366 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in 2014.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

