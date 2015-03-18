Report: Running Back Bernard Pierce Arrested For DUI





Ravens running back Bernard Pierce was arrested for a DUI early Wednesday morning, reports WBAL Radio.

Pierce was reportedly pulled over because he was driving 55 mph in a 30-mph zone on Dulaney Valley Road. He failed field sobriety tests, was arrested and processed at the Towson precinct and then released as a first-time offender, per WBAL.

"We are aware of the situation and learning more about it. We take these matters seriously," said a Ravens team spokesman.

It's the second Ravens player arrested for drinking and driving this offseason. Defensive back Victor Hampton was arrested in North Carolina and charged with a DWI on March 1. He was cut the next day. Terrence Cody was released by the team on the same day he was indicted by a grand jury for animal cruelty.

Pierce has been with the Ravens for three years. The former third-round pick (2012) showed great promise during his rookie season, helping Baltimore win Super Bowl XLVII. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry that season.