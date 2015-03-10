Report: Terrell Suggs Restructures Contract To Help Ravens

Mar 10, 2015 at 02:05 AM
10_SuggsRestructure_news.jpg


Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs constantly talks about how much he loves the Baltimore Ravens.

Now Suggs has reportedly put his money where his mouth is.

Suggs agreed to restructure his four-year, $28 million contract to help the Ravens immediately create $2.25 million in salary-cap space, per The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens are extremely tight against the salary cap after Monday's tenders to restricted and exclusive rights free agents. They needed to be under by 4 p.m. Tuesday, when the 2015 league year officially begins.

Baltimore reportedly converted Suggs' $4 million base salary for 2015 into a $3 million bonus, and lowered his base salary to $1 million this year. It raises Suggs' salary-cap figures by $750,000 in each of the next three years of his contract.

The Ravens are also still deep in negotiations with defensive tackle Haloti Ngata – Suggs' close friend – on a contract extension. They Ravens don't have to reach a new deal with Ngata before the new league year opens Tuesday afternoon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Falcons, Tyler Huntley Feels Good

Ravens CB Marcus Peters and DL Calais Campbell have been ruled out after not practicing all week.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out Rare Uniforms for Big Game

The Ravens are wearing their black jersey and purple pants for their Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

10 Scenarios for Ravens to Clinch a Playoff Spot This Weekend

The Ravens can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win against the Falcons and losses by two contenders.

news

Six Ravens Named to Pro Bowl 2023 Roster

Ravens TE Mark Andrews, CB Marlon Humphrey, LB Roquan Smith, FB Patrick Ricard, K Justin Tucker and RS Devin Duvernay made the Pro Bowl roster.

news

Sammy Watkins Has Unfinished Business, Trying to Catch Up Quickly

Returned receiver Sammy Watkins is happy to be back with a franchise he liked and a former wide receiver he played with in Kansas City.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Tyler Huntley Dealing With Throwing Shoulder Issue

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are still missing from practice.

news

Mailbag: Will Tight Ends Break Out in Ravens Passing Game?

Can the Ravens do more to get their tight ends involved? Why has Mark Andrews' production dipped this season?

news

Ravens Claim Sammy Watkins, Place Devin Duvernay on IR

The Ravens brought back the veteran wide receiver with Devin Duvernay having suffered a potentially "significant" foot injury.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out to Begin Falcons Week

Ravens DE Calais Campbell and CB Marcus Peters are among those absent at Tuesday's practice.

news

Ravens Eye View: Run Game Was Rolling in Week 15 vs. Browns

Morgan Moses showed off his wheels as a pulling blocker. J.K. Dobbins looks like he keeps getting stronger. Ravens missed more red-zone opportunities.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Confident Ravens Can Fix Passing Attack

John Harbaugh isn't offering injury updates this time of year. Ravens talked about run-pass ratio after Cleveland. Harbaugh wanted more snaps for David Ojabo.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Browns

Rookie David Ojabo had just one defensive snap. Justice Hill gets as many snaps as J.K. Dobbins. Brandon Stephens replaces Marcus Peters.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising