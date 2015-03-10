Report: Terrell Suggs Restructures Contract To Help Ravens





Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs constantly talks about how much he loves the Baltimore Ravens.

Now Suggs has reportedly put his money where his mouth is.

Suggs agreed to restructure his four-year, $28 million contract to help the Ravens immediately create $2.25 million in salary-cap space, per The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens are extremely tight against the salary cap after Monday's tenders to restricted and exclusive rights free agents. They needed to be under by 4 p.m. Tuesday, when the 2015 league year officially begins.

Baltimore reportedly converted Suggs' $4 million base salary for 2015 into a $3 million bonus, and lowered his base salary to $1 million this year. It raises Suggs' salary-cap figures by $750,000 in each of the next three years of his contract.