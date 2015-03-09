Report: Will Hill Gets Low Tender

Mar 09, 2015

Ravens restricted free agent safety Will Hill was given a low tender worth a reported $1.542 million, according to The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson.

Once Hill signs the tender it's a one-year contract. Another team could still offer him a contract, but the tender allows the Ravens to match their deal. If another team signs Hill away, the Ravens would get no draft pick compensation since he was undrafted in 2012.

Hill became Baltimore's most stable safety last year following his six-game suspension. He began playing immediately after being reinstated and was a starter two games later.

In 10 starts he notched 42 tackles, four* *passes defensed and one interception, which he returned 44 yards for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. Hill was ranked as the 14th-best safety in the NFL last year by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Hill is a big-bodied 6-foot-1, 207 pound safety who the Ravens signed last offseason following his release from the New York Giants. The 25-year-old would likely be a starter next year.

After the season ended, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Hill was impressive and did a good job learning the defense as the year went on.

"Having the offseason, having the OTAs and the minicamp and the training camp is only going to really help him tremendously, as far as being a really good safety for us," Harbaugh said in January.

