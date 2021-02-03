Reports: Andy Bischoff to Become Texans Tight Ends Coach

Feb 03, 2021 at 12:24 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020321-Bischoff

One of the Ravens offensive coaches could be joining David Culley's staff in Houston.

Ravens Assistant Tight Ends Coach Andy Bischoff is expected to leave to become Tight Ends Coach with the Houston Texans, according The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Bischoff has been with the Ravens for six seasons, working the last four as the assistant tight ends coach. During Bischoff's tenure, Mark Andrews developed into a Pro Bowl player during his second season and Nick Boyle has become one of the league's top blocking tight ends.

Culley, the Ravens former Assistant Head Coach/Pass Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach, became the Texans' head coach last week and is building his new staff. Culley and Bischoff spent the past two seasons working together in Baltimore, and if he heads to Houston, Bischoff will reportedly assist in planning the run game for Houston along with working with the tight end group.

