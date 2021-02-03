Reports: Andy Bischoff to Become Texans Tight Ends Coach

Bischoff has been with the Ravens for six seasons, working the last four as the assistant tight ends coach. During Bischoff's tenure, Mark Andrews developed into a Pro Bowl player during his second season and Nick Boyle has become one of the league's top blocking tight ends.

Culley, the Ravens former Assistant Head Coach/Pass Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach, became the Texans' head coach last week and is building his new staff. Culley and Bischoff spent the past two seasons working together in Baltimore, and if he heads to Houston, Bischoff will reportedly assist in planning the run game for Houston along with working with the tight end group.