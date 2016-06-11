Reports: Breshad Perriman Partially Tears ACL





Breshad Perriman has reportedly suffered another devastating blow.

Last year's first-round pick has a partially torn ACL in his left knee, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jamison Hensley. He reportedly will seek a second opinion on whether he needs surgery.

Perriman missed his entire rookie season because of a partially torn PCL he suffered on the first day of training camp. Last year's injury occurred in his right knee.

He returned to practice this offseason and has been one of the more impressive players during the team's organized team activities.

ESPN reported that Perriman is set to visit renowned orthopedic surgeon James Andrews on Monday to get another look at his knee.