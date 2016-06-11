Reports: Breshad Perriman Partially Tears ACL

Jun 11, 2016 at 10:38 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

11_perriman_news.jpg


Breshad Perriman has reportedly suffered another devastating blow. 

Last year's first-round pick has a partially torn ACL in his left knee, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jamison Hensley. He reportedly will seek a second opinion on whether he needs surgery. 

Perriman missed his entire rookie season because of a partially torn PCL he suffered on the first day of training camp. Last year's injury occurred in his right knee. 

He returned to practice this offseason and has been one of the more impressive players during the team's organized team activities.

ESPN reported that Perriman is set to visit renowned orthopedic surgeon James Andrews on Monday to get another look at his knee.

If Perriman is sidelined for the season or an extended period, the Ravens will turn to wide receivers Kamar Aiken, Mike Wallace and Chris Moore to replace him in the offense. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman's Talent Is 'As Advertised'

John Harbaugh discusses Baltimore's quirky 2021 regular season schedule. The addition of Alejandro Villaneuva is a huge plus for the offensive line.
news

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens' Rookie Class

Rashod Bateman seems bigger than he's listed and is very smooth. Odafe Oweh passes the eye test. Tylan Wallace is quick out of his breaks and a strong route-runner.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Odafe Oweh projects as a three-down defender. The Ravens draft big-school prospects but are still looking for small-school undrafted gems.
news

News & Notes: Ben Cleveland's Goal Is to Start Immediately, But He's Not Looking Ahead 

Tylan Wallace is learning an offense much different than Oklahoma State's. Daelin Hayes, who grew up a Ravens fan, got goosebumps entering the Under Armour Performance Center.
news

SociaLight: WWE Star Braun Strowman Wonders If Ben Cleveland Is Related

WWE champion Braun Strowman has taken notice of the Ravens' mountain of a rookie, Ben Cleveland.
news

Ben Cleveland Eats Squirrel, And He Has the Stories to Prove It

The Ravens' new rookie offensive lineman is known as "Big Country" and he lives up to the nickname.
news

Tylan Wallace Signs With Ravens

Fourth-round wide receiver Tylan Wallace becomes the fifth Ravens draft pick to reach contract terms. 
news

Get to Know the Ravens' Nine Undrafted Rookies

This year's undrafted rookie class includes a talented safety, big-bodied tackle, and a pass-catching tight end.
news

Ravens' Three-Game Preseason Schedule Has Been Finalized

Baltimore will begin its preseason at home on Aug. 14 against the New Orleans Saints, followed by two road games.
news

Late for Work 5/14: Which Games on Ravens' Schedule Should Be Getting More Attention?

Even though Marlon Humphrey is an All-Pro, Pro Football Focus says he's also underrated. The Ravens' season-opener in Las Vegas on 'Monday Night Football' is a hot ticket. 
news

Calais Campbell on Ravens' Backloaded Schedule: 'That's Heavyweight Battle Time'

Baltimore will play five AFC North games over the final seven weeks as the final stretch presents the schedule's biggest challenge.
news

Storylines to Follow at Rookie Minicamp

The Ravens' 2021 rookies will be on the field together for the first time this weekend, giving the coaches an opportunity to tap into the group's potential.
Advertising