Reports: Dannell Ellerbe Fined $10K For Hit

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe is having a breakout season, but he's reportedly a little lighter in the wallet.

Ellerbe confirmed to The Baltimore Sun that he's been fined $10,000 by the NFL for his hit on Browns rookie running back Trent Richardson.

Ellerbe was flagged in the third quarter for hitting a defenseless receiver in the head and neck area. He received a 15-yard penalty.

Ellerbe told the Baltimore Sun he has already appealed the fine.

"I jumped the pass and when he missed it, I hit him," Ellerbe said. "They need to get rid of this fine. It's B.S."

However, Head Coach John Harbaugh reportedly has not been fined by the NFL for his comments about the diminished value of the injury report.