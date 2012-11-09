Reports: Dannell Ellerbe Fined $10K For Hit

Nov 09, 2012 at 06:05 AM

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe is having a breakout season, but he's reportedly a little lighter in the wallet.

Ellerbe confirmed to The Baltimore Sun that he's been fined $10,000 by the NFL for his hit on Browns rookie running back Trent Richardson.

Ellerbe was flagged in the third quarter for hitting a defenseless receiver in the head and neck area. He received a 15-yard penalty.

Ellerbe told the Baltimore Sun he has already appealed the fine.

"I jumped the pass and when he missed it, I hit him," Ellerbe said. "They need to get rid of this fine. It's B.S."

However, Head Coach John Harbaugh reportedly has not been fined by the NFL for his comments about the diminished value of the injury report.

"I'm probably going to stay out of that conversation from here on out," Harbaugh said on Monday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

