Reports: Matt Skura to Join Dolphins

Mar 18, 2021 at 01:55 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031821-Skura

After battling his way from undrafted rookie to starting center in five seasons with the Ravens, Matt Skura is reportedly moving on.

Skura has agreed to a contract with the Miami Dolphins according to his agent, David Canter. Multiple reports said the deal is for one year.

An undrafted played from Duke in 2016, Skura earned his way onto the practice squad as a rookie, then started 12 games at right guard in 2017 after Marshal Yanda suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Skura became the Ravens' starting center in 2018 after Ryan Jensen left in free agency to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Skura started 29 straight games and was playing the best football of his career when he suffered a devastating knee injury in 2019 against the Los Angeles Rams that ended his season.

Working diligently to rehabilitate his knee, Skura reclaimed his place as the starting center in Week 1 last year, and returned to action sooner than almost anyone expected.

Skura started the first nine games in 2020, but some errant snaps against both the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots led to Patrick Mekari taking over as the starter in Week 11. A one-year deal with the Dolphins would give Skura an opportunity to reestablish himself as a starter, with the possibility of becoming a free agent again next season. The Dolphins were looking for a new starter after Mike Pouncey retired.

