Reports: Matt Skura to Join Dolphins

Skura started the first nine games in 2020, but some errant snaps against both the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots led to Patrick Mekari taking over as the starter in Week 11. A one-year deal with the Dolphins would give Skura an opportunity to reestablish himself as a starter, with the possibility of becoming a free agent again next season. The Dolphins were looking for a new starter after Mike Pouncey retired.