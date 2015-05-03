Reports: Ravens Adding Undrafted Free Agents

May 03, 2015 at 04:25 AM
Baltimore Ravens
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer


General Manager Ozzie Newsome said a few minutes after making the Ravens' final draft pick that he wasn't done building the roster.

He still had undrafted free agents to sign.

"There are players that we will target after the draft that we [think are] draftable players for us that we could have taken if we had a seventh-round pick," Newsome said. "There are still players on our board that we would have drafted."

Here is an updated list of the undrafted free agents the Ravens have reportedly added, according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun:

S Nick Perry, Alabama*6-foot-1, 211 pounds
*2014 Stats: 80 tackles, six interceptions

Newsome didn't draft an Alabama player this year, but he did find one as an undrafted free agent. Perry went undrafted after he started last year for the Crimson Tide. He's a big safety who was highly recruited out of high school.

LB Trey DePriest, Alabama*6-foot-0, 254 pounds
*2014 Stats: 87 tackles, three passes defensed

DePriest took over the inside linebacker job at Alabama when C.J. Mosley made the jump to the NFL. They'll now reportedly be reunited in Baltimore. DePriest was also a highly recruited player out of high school who chose Alabama over several other offers.

WR DeAndre Carter, Sacramento State*5-foot-8, 185 pounds
*2014 Stats: 99 catches, 1,321 yards, 17 touchdowns

Carter is reportedly coming to Baltimore after a highly productive career at Sacramento State, a Football Championship Subdivision school. He's a small, shifty wideout and is the third rookie receiver Baltimore has added in the past four days.

OLB Darius Allen, Colorado State-Pueblo*6-foot-2, 241 pounds
*2014 Stats: 43 tackles, 9 sacks

Allen shined on the Division II stage, as he was an All-American selection in back-to-back seasons. He is the second player from Colorado State-Pueblo that the Ravens have added in recent years, as offensive lineman Ryan Jensen was a sixth-round pick in 2013.

QB Jerry Lovelock, Praire View A&M*6-foot-5, 200 pounds
*2014 Stats: 202-of-351 passing for 2,473 yards, 16 touchdowns, 9 interceptions

Lovelock is a Baltimore native who was a two-year starter in college. He'll give the Ravens another quarterback in the mix for the offseason camps.

CB Julian Wilson, Oklahoma*6-foot-2, 205 pounds
*2014 Stats: 39 tackles, one interception

Wilson is another big cornerback with plenty of game experience. He was a two-year starter at Oklahoma, and an Academic All-Big 12 selection.

Punter/Kicker Justin Manton, Louisiana-Monroe*6-foot-2, 201 pounds
*2014 Stats: 20-of-24 on field-goals attempts, 76 punts for an average of 42.4 yards

The Ravens haven't brought in kickers or punters in recent years because Justin Tucker and Sam Koch are two of the league's best at their positions, but they've decided to add a rookie to the mix this year.

DE/OLB Brennen Beyer, Michigan*6-foot-3, 266 pounds
*2014 Stats: 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks

The Ravens obviously have strong connections to Michigan with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach and former Ravens assistant Greg Mattison as the defensive coordinator. Beyer had solid production as a starter last year in Ann Arbor.

OLB Cory Morrissey, Iowa State*6-foot-4, 260 pounds
*2014 Stats: 51 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Morrissey was a starter the last two years and he also won a team award for being the Cyclones'* *top defensive lineman.

C Nick Easton, Harvard6-foot-3, 300 pounds

Easton projects as a center to the NFL level and his ability as a zone blocker is considered a strength.

Advertising