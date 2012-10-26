Reports: Ravens Fined $20K For Not Listing Ed Reed On Injury Report

Oct 26, 2012 at 09:30 AM
26_Fines_news.jpg


The Ravens have been fined $20,000 for not listing safety Ed Reed on their injury report, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Reed had not been listed on the team's injury report, yet told 105.7 The Fan on Oct. 17 that he has a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The NFL launched an investigation into the matter, which Harbaugh said was fine with because Reed did not miss any practice and played in the games leading up to last week's contest in Houston.

"Our understanding of the rule has been that if they don't miss any time at all according to the injury, then they don't have to be on the injury report," Harbaugh said Monday.

"I'm very confident that we understand that rule here as well as anybody in the league."

Some teams choose to load up their injury report each week. The Ravens have kept a rather tight list this season.

"It's not that we're trying to hide any injuries, but we could do what some other teams do a put a bunch of them on there," Harbaugh said. "I'm just as happy to do that. We could put all the guys on the injury report. If they'd rather us do that, we'll do that.

"Whatever they tell us to do, we'll do. We're trying to follow the rules."

Safety Bernard Pollard has also been reportedly fined $7,875 for an unnecessary roughness penalty he committed in the first quarter of Sunday's game in Houston. He grabbed tight end Owen Daniel's facemask and dragged him to the ground.

It wouldn't be the first time Pollard has been hit in the wallet. He was fined $10,000 last year for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jacksonville Jaguars running back Deji Karim.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fans to Receive LED Wristbands for Light Show During Ravens-Steelers Game

Fans' wristbands will be synced to a stadium-wide light show on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Steelers.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Going With All-Black Uniforms vs. Steelers

The Ravens will wear their all-black uniforms for another home game against a division rival.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Isn't on a Snap Count, Feels Himself Getting Stronger

John Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg becoming the Broncos' interim head coach. Alex Highsmith is the Steelers' next great outside linebacker. Roquan Smith excited for a full game of Kenny Pickett.

news

Lamar Jackson Still Not at Ravens Practice

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters are also not back yet.

news

Mailbag: What's Ravens' Best Playoff Path? Should They Rest Starters?

Are the Ravens trying to be careful with J.K. Dobbins? What are the plans to improve the offense for the playoffs? Do the recent wide receiver signings rule out Odell Beckham?

news

Ravens Eye View: Roquan Smith Was a 'Predator' vs. Falcons

The Ravens run game got cranked up again, the young defensive linemen stepped up, and more.

news

BRELAND Will Perform at Halftime of Ravens-Steelers Game

The Country rap, R&B, gospel, soul singer went platinum for his song, 'My Truck.'

news

Ravens Fans Across the Country Will Be Able to Watch Games on YouTube

Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on two of YouTube's growing subscription businesses.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Falcons

Fullback Patrick Ricard got a heavy workload. Chuck Clark got the highest grade on the defense. Morgan Moses had a second straight dominant game.

news

Ravens-Steelers Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Ravens-Steelers game will have big implications for the AFC North.

news

What the Falcons Said After Loss in Baltimore

Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith was not pleased with the officiating. Drake London tips his cap to Marlon Humphrey.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Falcons

The Ravens are in the dance, and that's what's most important. Baltimore's defense needs to keep making plays. The passing attack was good enough.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising