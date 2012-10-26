Reports: Ravens Fined $20K For Not Listing Ed Reed On Injury Report





The Ravens have been fined $20,000 for not listing safety Ed Reed on their injury report, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Reed had not been listed on the team's injury report, yet told 105.7 The Fan on Oct. 17 that he has a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The NFL launched an investigation into the matter, which Harbaugh said was fine with because Reed did not miss any practice and played in the games leading up to last week's contest in Houston.

"Our understanding of the rule has been that if they don't miss any time at all according to the injury, then they don't have to be on the injury report," Harbaugh said Monday.

"I'm very confident that we understand that rule here as well as anybody in the league."

Some teams choose to load up their injury report each week. The Ravens have kept a rather tight list this season.

"It's not that we're trying to hide any injuries, but we could do what some other teams do a put a bunch of them on there," Harbaugh said. "I'm just as happy to do that. We could put all the guys on the injury report. If they'd rather us do that, we'll do that.

"Whatever they tell us to do, we'll do. We're trying to follow the rules."

Safety Bernard Pollard has also been reportedly fined $7,875 for an unnecessary roughness penalty he committed in the first quarter of Sunday's game in Houston. He grabbed tight end Owen Daniel's facemask and dragged him to the ground.