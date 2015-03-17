Reports: Ravens' Lardarius Webb Restructures Contract

Webb was reportedly set to take $12 million of the Ravens' 2015 salary cap ($8 million base salary), the second-highest team total behind quarterback Joe Flacco.

The cap-strapped Ravens traded defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who was reportedly due $16 million, to clear space last week. Webb told The Sun that seeing Ngata traded made him worried about his own future.

"My heart just dropped," Webb told The Sun. "Like, 'am I next?' ... That's how I felt. Man, if Haloti's gone, I know I'm not here."

Baltimore has more of an immediate need at cornerback than on the defensive line, where there's depth with Brandon Williams, Timmy Jernigan and others. Releasing Webb would have reportedly saved just $2 million in cap space.

The Ravens are in need of help in the secondary and are relying on Webb to form a formidable duo with Jimmy Smith, who is returning from a season-ending foot injury.

Webb struggled with a back injury for the early part of last season, which knocked him out of essentially the first four games and took time to get over throughout the year. It was the latest injury Webb has worked through, as torn ACLs to both of his knees sidelined him in 2010 and 2012. Webb was honored Monday night as the Ravens' Ed Block Courage Award winner for overcoming those challenges.

However, Webb improved as the year went on and he got healthier. He finished with 46 tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception in 13 games (11 starts). Webb sealed the Ravens' trip back to the playoffs with a leaping interception against the Browns in Week 17. By season's end, he looked more like his old self.