Reports: Ravens Pick up Brandon Carr's Contract Option

Mar 13, 2018 at 04:54 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

13_BrandonCarr_news.jpg


The Ravens are sticking with Brandon Carr and maintaining stability at the cornerback position, according to The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

Baltimore could have saved $4 million by parting ways with the veteran, but instead will pick up the second year of the four-year contract he signed last offseason.

Carr will have a $7 million cap hit this year with a base salary of $4.5 million in 2018, per Spotrac. That cap hit is the 21st highest among cornerbacks in the NFL. It was reportedly a $1.5 million option.

After being burned by not having enough cornerback depth in past years, Baltimore didn't want to leave itself thin at the cornerback position again.

The Ravens have some question marks with Jimmy Smith (Achilles) and Tavon Young (ACL) coming back from season-ending injuries. Cornerback Jaylen Hill tore his ACL in late December and Maurice Canady is a promising but young corner that's played in just 12 games in two seasons.

Last year's first-round pick, Marlon Humphrey, proved he's ready for a starting role. But if Smith isn't healthy enough at the start of the season, Carr could likely be the other starter. Regardless, Carr expects to be a big factor in the Ravens' backfield.

Signed last offseason, Carr delivered on exactly what the Ravens envisioned. He was durable (started all 16 games), dependable on the field and a leader. His 160-consecutive career starts mark the third-longest streak among all active NFL players.

Carr made 56 tackles, broke up 12 passes and grabbed four interceptions. He had some trouble containing Houston's DeAndre Hopkins and Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown late in the season, but Carr is hardly the first cornerback the Pro Bowl wide receivers have beaten.

The 31-year-old veteran is also highly respected in Baltimore's locker room and in the organization for all the work he does to better the community.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Activate Melvin Gordon III, Sam Mustipher for Bengals Game

Sam Mustipher will start in place of Tyler Linderbaum and Melvin Gordon III provides additional running back depth.
news

50 Words or Less: The Calm Before the Storm

Roquan Smith is built for this rivalry. There was no pregame chatter this time, but don't think the atmosphere will change.
news

Mark Andrews Practices Fully; Ravens Rule Out Four Starters

The Ravens will be without offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum when they take on the Bengals in Week 2.
news

Todd Monken's Review of Ravens' Week 1 Offense: 'Too Much Drag'

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken talked about what slowed his unit down in Week 1 against the Texans.
news

Gus Edwards, Ravens Confident They Can Roll Without J.K. Dobbins

Geno Stone, Marcus Williams leaning on 'Call of Duty' communication. Lamar Jackson working hard on his center exchange. No decision made on Marcus Williams pec surgery. Ravens add a practice squad guard.
news

Marlon Humphrey Not Practicing, Mark Andrews Still Limited to Start Bengals Week

Offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum are also not practicing to start the week.
news

Mailbag: Who Leads Ravens' Backfield: Gus Edwards or Justice Hill?

Who are the Ravens' offensive line replacements? What's the deal with all the injuries? Will Todd Monken have different play calls in Week 2?
news

Ravens Eye View: Zay Flowers Causes Havoc, Inside Linebackers Dominate in Week 1

Check out the film from the Ravens' 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 1.
news

Injury Updates on Marcus Williams, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum

In addition to J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens could be without three other key players when they go to Cincinnati in Week 2.
news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Texans

Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers played the vast majority of snaps. Fullback Patrick Ricard still played 44% of the snaps. Brandon Stephens played every snap.
news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Week 1 Win

The deluge of injuries mar Ravens' Week 1 win. Zay Flowers is here, and he is glorious. We should have expected some growing pains for the offense.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Pays Pregame Tribute to Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. wore a Deion Sanders T-shirt during pregame warm-ups.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising