Reports: Ravens Reinstate Rolando McClain From Reserve/Retired List

Apr 17, 2014 at 11:19 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

15_RolandoRetirement_News.jpg


The Ravens have reportedly reinstated Rolando McClain to allow him to come out of retirement.

The daily NFL transaction report shows that the Ravens have activated him from the reserve/retired list. The team has not confirmed the report.

The news of activating McClain comes after he reportedly had a workout at the Under Armour Performance Center earlier this week. That workout did not go well, and Head Coach John Harbaugh described it as "disappointing" to ESPN's Jarrett Bell.

The 24-year-old linebacker is now eligible to return to the game after taking a year away from football. McClain is eligible to begin participating in the team's voluntary offseason conditioning program when it begins Monday.

If McClain ends up re-joining the Ravens for the season, then this would serve as a second chance for the former top-10 pick, who left the NFL last offseason amid off-the-field issues.

McClain was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2010 draft. The Alabama product failed to live up to expectations on the field, and also found himself in trouble away from it.  McClain was arrested three times in the span of 16 months, and the Raiders cut him last year.

The Ravens picked up McClain on a one-year deal after he was released by Oakland, but he was arrested just 10 days later in his hometown of Decatur, Ala. McClain then decided to step away from the game to focus on getting his life in order.

He returned to Alabama to raise his two sons, and also re-enrolled at the University of Alabama where he is on schedule to finish his degree this year. He reconnected with former college coach Nick Saban and stayed in shape by working out at his old college facility.

McClain has mostly stayed out of the spotlight during the last year, but he told reporters during Alabama's pro day last month that he's made personal strides.

"I really focused on the things I need to get right, and football wasn't one of those things," he said. "I feel better as a person overall."

McClain would enter a competition for a roster spot with the Ravens, joining an inside linebacker corps that includes Daryl Smith, Arthur Brown and Josh Bynes. He could help make up for the loss of veteran Jameel McClain, who the Ravens cut earlier this year.

McClain's future status in Baltimore depends on his work ethic and ability to stay out of trouble away from the football field. Harbaugh recently said he'd be interested in having McClain on the roster if he brings the right mindset and attitude to Baltimore.

"To me, it all depends on a couple things," Harbaugh said at the NFL owners meetings. "Who [is he] as a person right now? Has he grown up? He had a lot of growing up to do obviously. And how hard he's working, how hard he's working at Alabama right now.

"If he's working his rear end off, then I'm kind of excited about him. If he's not, then I've got no interest in him being on our team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

