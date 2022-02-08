Reports: Wink Martindale to Become Giants Defensive Coordinator

Feb 08, 2022 at 01:26 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020822-Martindale
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Don Martindale

Former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale has reportedly found a new home.

The Giants are finalizing terms for Martindale to become their new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Martindale spent the past four seasons as Baltimore's defensive coordinator and had been on Head Coach John Harbaugh's staff for eight years. The Giants have been searching for a new defensive coordinator since last week, when Patrick Graham departed to become defensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Martindale interviewed to be the Giants' head coach in 2020 before they hired Joe Judge, who was fired last month. Martindale will run New York's defense under new Head Coach Brian Daboll, the former Bills offensive coordinator who was impressed with Martindale's success in Baltimore. During Martindale's first three seasons as coordinator, Baltimore ranked among the NFL's top 10 defenses before falling to 25th overall in 2021.

Former Ravens Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins could join the Giants staff as well, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

