Retiring Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson: 'You're Next'

On the day the G.O.A.T. announced his retirement, Tom Brady shouted out Lamar Jackson.
Brady sent a message to Jackson via Instagram, saying "You're next."
The photo of Jackson and Brady was taken on the night Jackson led the Ravens to a 37-20 victory over Brady and the Patriots in 2019.
The Patriots entered that game 8-0 with a red-hot defense, but Jackson had a highly efficient night, completing 17 of 23 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown and running 16 times for 61 yards and two more scores.
Before the game, Brady sought out Jackson and told him, "You're doing some great stuff. Keep it up, man. Big fan."
That was the only time Jackson and Brady played against each other. The Ravens will face the now Brady-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road next season.