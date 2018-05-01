Reviewing How the Ravens' AFC North Foes Drafted

While the Ravens feel very good about their 2018 draft class, they aren't the only ones who got better last weekend.
The rest of the AFC North made moves as well, which will help them immediately and has potential big ramifications down the road.
Here's a look at the divisional foes' drafts, including the grade from ESPN's Mel Kiper, who handed the Ravens a B :
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kiper's grade:C
Round 1 (28): S Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech
Round 2 (60): WR James Washington, Oklahoma State
Round 3 (76): QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
Round 5 (148): S Marcus Allen, Penn State
Round 5 (165): FB Jaylen Samuels, N.C. State
Round 7 (246): DT Joshua Frazier, Alabama
Pittsburgh made one of the draft's more eyebrow-raising first-round picks with Edmunds, who NFL.com projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick. The Steelers' biggest need was inside linebacker, but the top ones were off the board. After not bringing back free agent safety Mike Mitchell, Pittsburgh could insert the big-bodied Edmunds to try to plug the hole in both spots.
For the fifth time in six years, Pittsburgh took a wide receiver on Day 2. This time, it's the ultra-productive Washington, who won the Beletnikoff Award for the best wide receiver in college football last year. It was his third straight season topping 1,000 yards and posting at least 10 touchdowns. Washington doesn't "wow" with his speed or size, but he'll make a lot of plays.
With their next pick, the Steelers grabbed Washington's quarterback, Mason Rudolph, who had drawn some rumblings about being a potential first-round pick. Rudolph has a big arm and loves taking shots deep down the field. Sounds a lot like Roethlisberger, who Rudolph could replace at some point.
Cincinnati Bengals
Kiper's grade: B
Round 1 (21): C Billy Price, Ohio State
Round 2 (54): S Jessie Bates III, Wake Forest
Round 3 (77): DE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
Round 3 (78): OLB Malik Jefferson, Texas
Round 4 (112): RB Mark Walton, Miami
Round 5 (151): CB Davontae Harris, Illinois State
Round 5 (158): DE Andrew Brown, Virginia
Round 5 (170): CB Darius Phillips, Western Michigan
Round 7 (249): QB Logan Woodside, Toledo
Round 7 (252): G Rod Taylor, Ole Miss
Round 7 (253): WR Auden Tate, Florida State
Cincinnati needed help in the middle of its offensive line and got it with Price. The hard-nosed blocker suffered a partially torn pectoral while bench pressing at the NFL Scouting Combine, but should be back in about three months. Price was named college football's top center last season and a unanimous first-team All-American. He has first-round talent, though his injury made some analysts believe he could slide into the second round.
The Bengals loaded up on some potential defensive starters with Bates, Hubbard and Jefferson. Hubbard had a lot of college production, while Jefferson is more of a size-speed talent. Walton could be a steal in the fourth round and add to the Bengals' constant stream of talented running backs. The explosive Miami product had a monster sophomore season and was off to a great start last season before an ankle injury sidelined him after five games, which hurt his stock.
Cleveland Browns
Kiper's grade: B-
Round 1 (1): QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Round 1 (4): CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
Round 2 (33): G Austin Corbett, Nevada
Round 2 (35): RB Nick Chubb, Georgia
Round 3 (67): DE Chad Thomas, Miami
Round 4 (105): WR Antonio Callaway, Florida
Round 5 (150): ILB Genard Avery, Memphis
Round 6 (175): WR Damion Ratley, Texas A&M
Round 6 (188): CB Simeon Thomas, Louisiana
Cleveland is hoping new General Manager John Dorsey has finally found a franchise quarterback in Mayfield. Beyond the confidence and swagger that draws headlines, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is highly accurate, brings mobility and is a proven winner.
The Ward pick surprised some because top pass rusher Bradley Chubb (N.C. State) was on the board. But the Browns needed help in their secondary more than the pass rush after getting Myles Garrett No. 1 overall in last year's draft. Corbett is a versatile, strong blocker and Chubb will be a workhorse tailback to pair with free-agent addition Carlos Hyde. Chubb is a physical, downhill runner who also has the speed to break away. Callaway is very talented, but the Browns are taking a risk with his off-the-field red flags (he was suspended all last season).