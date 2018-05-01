Reviewing How the Ravens' AFC North Foes Drafted

Cincinnati Bengals

Kiper's grade: B

Round 1 (21): C Billy Price, Ohio State

Round 2 (54): S Jessie Bates III, Wake Forest

Round 3 (77): DE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State

Round 3 (78): OLB Malik Jefferson, Texas

Round 4 (112): RB Mark Walton, Miami

Round 5 (151): CB Davontae Harris, Illinois State

Round 5 (158): DE Andrew Brown, Virginia

Round 5 (170): CB Darius Phillips, Western Michigan

Round 7 (249): QB Logan Woodside, Toledo

Round 7 (252): G Rod Taylor, Ole Miss

Round 7 (253): WR Auden Tate, Florida State

Cincinnati needed help in the middle of its offensive line and got it with Price. The hard-nosed blocker suffered a partially torn pectoral while bench pressing at the NFL Scouting Combine, but should be back in about three months. Price was named college football's top center last season and a unanimous first-team All-American. He has first-round talent, though his injury made some analysts believe he could slide into the second round.

The Bengals loaded up on some potential defensive starters with Bates, Hubbard and Jefferson. Hubbard had a lot of college production, while Jefferson is more of a size-speed talent. Walton could be a steal in the fourth round and add to the Bengals' constant stream of talented running backs. The explosive Miami product had a monster sophomore season and was off to a great start last season before an ankle injury sidelined him after five games, which hurt his stock.

Cleveland Browns

Kiper's grade: B-

Round 1 (1): QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Round 1 (4): CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State

Round 2 (33): G Austin Corbett, Nevada

Round 2 (35): RB Nick Chubb, Georgia

Round 3 (67): DE Chad Thomas, Miami

Round 4 (105): WR Antonio Callaway, Florida

Round 5 (150): ILB Genard Avery, Memphis

Round 6 (175): WR Damion Ratley, Texas A&M

Round 6 (188): CB Simeon Thomas, Louisiana

Cleveland is hoping new General Manager John Dorsey has finally found a franchise quarterback in Mayfield. Beyond the confidence and swagger that draws headlines, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is highly accurate, brings mobility and is a proven winner.