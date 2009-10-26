Rick Connor of Linganore Named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Oct 26, 2009 at 01:54 PM

Rick Conner, head coach of the Linganore (Frederick, Md.) varsity football team, has been named Ravens High School Coach of the Week for the seventh week of the 2009 season. Presented by Toyota, this is the 13th year of the Ravens' award program.

Conner led the Lancers to a 40-7 defeat over Tuscarora on Friday (10/23) night. Linganore (8-0) continues its impressive play, aided by a veteran team of more than 20 seniors who are looking to get back to the state championship, where they fell to Sherwood 21-3 in 2008.

The nationally top-ranked FB Zach Zwinak, already committed to Penn State for 2010, scored 3 touchdowns in the rout over the Titans. He runs behind one of the top offensive lines in the country, led by the 6-7, 335 lb. Robby Havenstein, who will attend Wisconsin next year.

The defense was not to be outdone, as senior DB Mike Johnson scored on a pick-six. Linganore will face the Patriots of Gov. Thomas Johnson High this Friday (10/30) night.

Conner, in his eighth year as head coach at Linganore, helped the Lancers capture their fourth state crown in 2003. Previously, he was the defensive coordinator at rival Urbana High School, that won four state championships from 1998-2001.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his athletes. Each of the season's weekly winners will be present at the Ravens–Lions home game on Dec. 13, for the naming of the Ravens' High School Coach of the Year.

A panel of area high school experts selects the coach of the week. The recipients receive:

  • A $2,000 donation to the school's football program
  • An award certificate signed by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
  • A specially-designed hat

Ravens HS Coach of the Week Recipients

Week 1: Corey Johnson - Patterson
Week 2: James McCormick - North Caroline
Week 3: Kyle Schmitt - Atholton
Week 4: Lawrence Smith - Dunbar
Week 5: Donald Davis - Calvert Hall
Week 6: Mark Junker - Chesapeake
Week 7: Rick Connor - Linganore

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Media Advisory: Upcoming Ravens Press Conference

news

Press Release: Ravens Hire Mike Macdonald as Defensive Coordinator

news

Press Release: Anthony Levine Sr. Announces Retirement from NFL

news

Press Release: Statement from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

news

Media Advisory: RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY (1/18)

news

Press Release: Ravens-Steelers Gameday Information

news

Press Release: Ravens In Our Community 2021 Week 18

news

Press Release: Ravens-Rams 2021 Week 17 Gameday Information

news

Press Release: Ravens Sign OL Patrick Mekari To Contract Extension

news

Media Advisory: Baltimore Ravens Updated Media Policies 

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award 2021

news

Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community

Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising