Rick Connor of Linganore Named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Rick Conner, head coach of the Linganore (Frederick, Md.) varsity football team, has been named Ravens High School Coach of the Week for the seventh week of the 2009 season. Presented by Toyota, this is the 13th year of the Ravens' award program.

Conner led the Lancers to a 40-7 defeat over Tuscarora on Friday (10/23) night. Linganore (8-0) continues its impressive play, aided by a veteran team of more than 20 seniors who are looking to get back to the state championship, where they fell to Sherwood 21-3 in 2008.

The nationally top-ranked FB Zach Zwinak, already committed to Penn State for 2010, scored 3 touchdowns in the rout over the Titans. He runs behind one of the top offensive lines in the country, led by the 6-7, 335 lb. Robby Havenstein, who will attend Wisconsin next year.

The defense was not to be outdone, as senior DB Mike Johnson scored on a pick-six. Linganore will face the Patriots of Gov. Thomas Johnson High this Friday (10/30) night.

Conner, in his eighth year as head coach at Linganore, helped the Lancers capture their fourth state crown in 2003. Previously, he was the defensive coordinator at rival Urbana High School, that won four state championships from 1998-2001.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his athletes. Each of the season's weekly winners will be present at the Ravens–Lions home game on Dec. 13, for the naming of the Ravens' High School Coach of the Year.

A panel of area high school experts selects the coach of the week. The recipients receive:

A $2,000 donation to the school's football program

An award certificate signed by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

A specially-designed hat

Ravens HS Coach of the Week Recipients