Risers And Fallers From NFL Combine





WR Odell Beckham, LSUBeckham didn't have the same fanfare as some of the other top wideouts entering the combine, but he proved that he's in the conversation with the best of the bunch. Beckham clocked a 4.43-second 40 and was also the second-best receiver in the 20-yard shuttle. Beckham is challenging to be the second receiver drafted after Clemson's Sammy Watkins.

LB Khalil Mack, BuffaloThe linebacker out of the Mid-American Conference cemented his spot as the draft's top linebacker with an impressive showing during on-field workouts. His 4.65- second 40 was the fastest of any linebacker, and he also received high praise from the NFL Network's Mike Mayock, who said he should be the No. 1 overall pick.

WR Brandin Cooks, Oregon StateCooks has been known as a speedy receiver, and he proved that by running a 4.33 in the 40, the best time of any receiver. He also had the best times in the 20-yard shuttle and the 60-yard shuttle, proving that he has the speed and quickness to be a dangerous slot receiver in the NFL.

RB Terrance West, TowsonThe Baltimore native was an under-the-radar prospect entering the combine, and he showed pro scouts that he's in the conversation with some of the other top backs in this year's class. West ran the 40 in 4.54 seconds, a respectable time for a 225-pound running back. He is expected to get drafted somewhere in the middle rounds.

FALLERS