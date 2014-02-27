Risers And Fallers From NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine* *is over, and teams around the league are re-assessing their draft boards after the week of workouts in Indianapolis.
More than 300 prospects participated in the combine, which serves as the biggest job interview ahead of May's NFL Draft.
Here's a look at who helped and hurt their stock based on their combine performances.
RISERS
WR Mike Evans, Texas A&MWith measurements often times inflated, the big receiver lived up to his reputation as an impressive physical specimen by measuring in at 6-foot-5, 231 pounds. He also answered questions about his speed by clocking a 4.53-second 40-yard dash. Evans was considered a likely first-round round pick coming into the draft, and he may have vaulted himself into the top 15.
WR Odell Beckham, LSUBeckham didn't have the same fanfare as some of the other top wideouts entering the combine, but he proved that he's in the conversation with the best of the bunch. Beckham clocked a 4.43-second 40 and was also the second-best receiver in the 20-yard shuttle. Beckham is challenging to be the second receiver drafted after Clemson's Sammy Watkins.
LB Khalil Mack, BuffaloThe linebacker out of the Mid-American Conference cemented his spot as the draft's top linebacker with an impressive showing during on-field workouts. His 4.65- second 40 was the fastest of any linebacker, and he also received high praise from the NFL Network's Mike Mayock, who said he should be the No. 1 overall pick.
WR Brandin Cooks, Oregon StateCooks has been known as a speedy receiver, and he proved that by running a 4.33 in the 40, the best time of any receiver. He also had the best times in the 20-yard shuttle and the 60-yard shuttle, proving that he has the speed and quickness to be a dangerous slot receiver in the NFL.
RB Terrance West, TowsonThe Baltimore native was an under-the-radar prospect entering the combine, and he showed pro scouts that he's in the conversation with some of the other top backs in this year's class. West ran the 40 in 4.54 seconds, a respectable time for a 225-pound running back. He is expected to get drafted somewhere in the middle rounds.
FALLERS
WR Jarvis Landry, LSULandry was clocked at 4.77 seconds in the 40, the slowest time of any receiver at the combine. He then left with a calf injury, which could cause concern for teams. Landry will likely need a better performance at this pro day to show NFL scouts that his speed and calf problem are not lingering problems.
DE Michael Sam, Missouri
The defender entered the draft in the spotlight because of his recent announcement that he is gay, and then received positive reviews for how he handled the media onslaught Saturday. But Sam disappointed during the drills, posting the second-worst mark in bench press for a defensive lineman, and then running a 4.91 40-yard dash.
OT Cyrus Kouandjio, AlabamaThe All-American offensive lineman had a rough weekend at the combine. He ranked near the bottom of his position in most of the on-field workouts, and he also reportedly failed team physicals because of an arthritic knee. That could lead to some teams taking him off their draft board.
TE Jace Amaro, Texas TechAmaro was a highly productive player in college, but he may have missed his opportunity to convince NFL teams that he is the top tight end in the draft. He posted a 4.74 40-yard dash, which led to some concern about his ability to beat defensive backs at the next level.
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, WashingtonSeferian-Jenkins was the Mackey Award winner as the top tight end in college football, but was unable to put those skills on display during the combine. A foot injury prevented him from participating during* *on-field workouts, and he will now have to rely on his pro day to move up team's draft boards.