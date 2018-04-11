Robert Griffin III Is Humble and Hungry, Ready to Start Anew

"It helped me become a smarter player, and I tried to use that experience to grow," Griffin said.

"That's all I can preach is hard work and dedication. You can't get complacent or feel sorry for yourself because life's not fair. You have to make the most of your opportunities. The Ravens blessed me with this one and I'm going to do everything I can to make sure it's lasting."

Griffin is certainly in a different kind of situation in Baltimore than he was early in his career. On just a one-year contract, he's trying to prove himself once again.

But he said his focus is not on showing he can be as good as he was when he was a rookie.

"I'm a Baltimore Raven; my job is to do whatever I can do to help the team win games in whatever capacity that may be," Griffin said.

It was difficult when Griffin had to sit behind Cousins, even once he was healthy. Griffin was the second-overall pick while Cousins was picked in the fourth round that same year.

Now Griffin comes to Baltimore knowing he's going to sit behind Joe Flacco. Griffin pointed out that he's still young at 28 years old, and said he's excited to learn from a quarterback who was named Super Bowl MVP the same year Griffin came into the league.

"I knew coming into this situation that this is Joe's team. I understood that when I came in to work out, I understood that when I signed," Griffin said.