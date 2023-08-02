News & Notes: Rock Ya-Sin Leaves Practice With 'Not Serious' Injury

Ravens cornerback Rock Ya-Sin left Wednesday's training camp practice early with an undisclosed injury.
Ya-Sin was in one-on-one drills against wide receiver Shemar Bridges. After the play, Ya-Sin was slow to get up and limped off inside the Under Armour Performance Center.
"Not a serious thing but let's wait and see what we hear," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We'll know more once they get a look at it."
Signed this offseason, Ya-Sin is in the driver's seat to be the Ravens' starter opposite Marlon Humphrey, but it's not locked in.
"Right now, [Ya-Sin's] got the nod, but Jalyn Armour-Davis, he's pushing him as well," Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt said. "I look for big things from him coming up. It's going to be a competition throughout the whole training camp."
Armour-Davis stepped into the first-team reps after Ya-Sin left practice and handled the responsibility well. Other Ravens cornerbacks also had a strong practice Wednesday, including slot corner Arthur Maulet, the former Steelers player who was recently added.
Humphrey had an interception and Brandon Stephens broke up a deep pass intended for Devin Duvernay. Though it's a tough assignment on an island, the Ravens' defensive backs won the one-on-one portion of practice.
J.K. Dobbins' Absence Becomes an Issue at 'Some Point'
Running back J.K. Dobbins has yet to take the field this summer, except in shorts and a T-shirt when coming out to watch. He remains on the physically unable to perform list.
While the Ravens have been going about business as usual on the field with Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III and undrafted rookies Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright. However, considering the massive role Dobbins could have in the Ravens offense this season and the installation of Todd Monken's new scheme, it's imperative that Dobbins gets in practice time before Week 1.
Harbaugh was asked at what point it becomes a concern that Dobbins isn't on the field.
"You know, I don't know. It's a fair question, and there is a point in time when it does become a concern," Harbaugh said. "J.K. and I talked last night. We talk a lot. He wants to be out there, and he needs to be out there, just like any player does. Other than that, there's nothing else I can really add. I don't know when he's going to come back, but I know I'm going to be really happy when he does."
Ravens' Blocking Philosophies Haven't Changed
While the scheme and play-calling will change under Monken, Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris said the Ravens' blocking philosophies have not.
"Greg [Roman] and I had a lot of the same philosophies, so we're staying with a lot of the same things that we have been doing," D'Alessandris said. "And there are some things that Todd has implemented, [and] we're still using some of that stuff, too. So, it's a combination of a lot of schemes."
The Ravens' offensive line has been one of the team's strengths in recent years and D'Alessandris has done an admirable job developing players. Plus, four of the team's five starters from last season are back. Thus, it seems like a case of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" on the Ravens' offensive line.
Teammates And Joe D Weigh in on Sala Aumavae-Laulu
The new guy on the Ravens' offensive line is rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu, who has taken the first-team reps at left guard through minicamp and first week of training camp.
It would be quite a feat for a sixth-round rookie to earn a starting job out of the gate, but Aumavae-Laulu continues to impress. His coach and the players on either side of him – left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum – weighed in on Wednesday.
"Football means a lot to him. He's worked throughout his career to become a good football player – from high school, to junior college, to college – and he's got a tremendous work ethic," D'Alessandris said. "[He's] really receptive to learning and takes the information, [and] applies it. It's been a pleasant surprise so far. So, [through] the first two days in pads – and today – he's making nice progress. He's a work in progress, and we'll see how he continues to grow.
"Sala's been great. He's gone out there, done everything coach's asked him to do. He's put in all the effort that he needs to put in. He's putting in the extra work. He's smart. He's a quick learner. This is the part of camp where you really grow and develop as a player. I'm starting to definitely see him make strides every day. He gets better every day."
Linderbaum was a Week 1 starter as a rookie last year, but he was also a first-round pick. Still, he knows what it's like trying to make that jump.
"I think he's handles it well," Linderbaum said. "Obviously, kind of being thrown into the fire with the [first team], he's done well. A lot of new stuff comes up just because it's the first time in the offense and some of these plays, but he's handled it well. He plays with confidence, and you can tell he's only going to get better and better. So I'm excited for him."
Jerry Rosburg Joins Ravens Coaches for a Week
The Ravens welcomed back a familiar face Wednesday as former longtime Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg was active and hands-on during special teams drills.
Rosburg retired after the 2018 season, following 11 seasons in Baltimore. He came out of retirement last year to join the Denver Broncos as a senior assistant before taking over as the interim head coach in late December.
Harbaugh said Rosburg will be with the Ravens for a week, "coaching special teams and everything else probably."
"He does a great job. Jerry is family. Once a Raven, always a Raven, and we love Jerry," Harbaugh said. "I saw him working with the field goal team and the punt return team, and he probably misses it just a little bit. You can see that."