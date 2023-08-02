News & Notes: Rock Ya-Sin Leaves Practice With 'Not Serious' Injury

J.K. Dobbins' Absence Becomes an Issue at 'Some Point'

Running back J.K. Dobbins has yet to take the field this summer, except in shorts and a T-shirt when coming out to watch. He remains on the physically unable to perform list.

While the Ravens have been going about business as usual on the field with Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III and undrafted rookies Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright. However, considering the massive role Dobbins could have in the Ravens offense this season and the installation of Todd Monken's new scheme, it's imperative that Dobbins gets in practice time before Week 1.

Harbaugh was asked at what point it becomes a concern that Dobbins isn't on the field.

"You know, I don't know. It's a fair question, and there is a point in time when it does become a concern," Harbaugh said. "J.K. and I talked last night. We talk a lot. He wants to be out there, and he needs to be out there, just like any player does. Other than that, there's nothing else I can really add. I don't know when he's going to come back, but I know I'm going to be really happy when he does."

Ravens' Blocking Philosophies Haven't Changed

While the scheme and play-calling will change under Monken, Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris said the Ravens' blocking philosophies have not.

"Greg [Roman] and I had a lot of the same philosophies, so we're staying with a lot of the same things that we have been doing," D'Alessandris said. "And there are some things that Todd has implemented, [and] we're still using some of that stuff, too. So, it's a combination of a lot of schemes."