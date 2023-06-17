50 Words or Less: Rock Ya-Sin Plans to Be a Cornerstone in Secondary

The Ravens wrapped up their three-day minicamp on Thursday, and now players can look forward to their final break before training begins in late July. Here are my thoughts on the Ravens as we approach the first days of summer, all in 50 words or less:
Rock Ya-Sin had a strong minicamp as the expected starter at cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. One of Ya-Sin's strengths is his willingness to play physically in coverage, which will show up more frequently once the pads come on. But he already looks like a valuable free agent pickup.
I loved Humphrey's message to teammates at the end of minicamp to capitalize on the Ravens' window to win a Super Bowl. The players aren't worried about making more additions to the roster before training camp. They believe enough talent is already in place.
Roquan Smith is among the strongest believers in Baltimore's Super Bowl chances. You'll want to listen to Smith's latest appearance on "The Lounge" podcast which drops next week. He wasn't shy in talking about how good he thinks the Ravens can be.
Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard (hip) will start training camp on PUP, but Head Coach John Harbaugh expects Jalyn Armour-Davis, Tyus Bowser, Gus Edwards, and Pepe Williams to be ready for training camp. Baltimore should start camp much healthier than the past two years.
Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald talked about the Ravens' schedule being "frontloaded" with three of their first five games on the road against AFC North opponents. It's something they're already thinking about. A fast start would give Baltimore a huge edge in the division race.
Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken said he's "excited" to work with the tight end group. Who can blame him? Mark Andrews is a stud and Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar made sparkling catches in minicamp. Whenever Monken wants to use multiple tight end formations, the options are many.
David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh need to maintain the momentum they've built this offseason once training camp begins. While the Ravens may still sign a free agent edge rusher, Ojabo and Oweh have to be making the team feel better about its pass rush.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson's plan to work out together prior to training camp is more good news for the offense. Beckham looked healthy at minicamp, but he didn't have a ton of reps with Jackson. Their private workouts will help accelerate their chemistry.
Jackson continued to speak glowingly about the pace of the new offense. The Ravens are planning a faster tempo this season, getting in and out of the huddle quicker. They did it during minicamp, and they'll get even more up-tempo reps during training camp.