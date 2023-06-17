50 Words or Less: Rock Ya-Sin Plans to Be a Cornerstone in Secondary

Jun 17, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061623501
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Ravens wrapped up their three-day minicamp on Thursday, and now players can look forward to their final break before training begins in late July. Here are my thoughts on the Ravens as we approach the first days of summer, all in 50 words or less:

Rock Ya-Sin had a strong minicamp as the expected starter at cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. One of Ya-Sin's strengths is his willingness to play physically in coverage, which will show up more frequently once the pads come on. But he already looks like a valuable free agent pickup.

I loved Humphrey's message to teammates at the end of minicamp to capitalize on the Ravens' window to win a Super Bowl. The players aren't worried about making more additions to the roster before training camp. They believe enough talent is already in place.

Roquan Smith is among the strongest believers in Baltimore's Super Bowl chances. You'll want to listen to Smith's latest appearance on "The Lounge" podcast which drops next week. He wasn't shy in talking about how good he thinks the Ravens can be.

Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard (hip) will start training camp on PUP, but Head Coach John Harbaugh expects Jalyn Armour-Davis, Tyus Bowser, Gus Edwards, and Pepe Williams to be ready for training camp. Baltimore should start camp much healthier than the past two years.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald talked about the Ravens' schedule being "frontloaded" with three of their first five games on the road against AFC North opponents. It's something they're already thinking about. A fast start would give Baltimore a huge edge in the division race.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken said he's "excited" to work with the tight end group. Who can blame him? Mark Andrews is a stud and Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar made sparkling catches in minicamp. Whenever Monken wants to use multiple tight end formations, the options are many.

David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh need to maintain the momentum they've built this offseason once training camp begins. While the Ravens may still sign a free agent edge rusher, Ojabo and Oweh have to be making the team feel better about its pass rush.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson's plan to work out together prior to training camp is more good news for the offense. Beckham looked healthy at minicamp, but he didn't have a ton of reps with Jackson. Their private workouts will help accelerate their chemistry.

Jackson continued to speak glowingly about the pace of the new offense. The Ravens are planning a faster tempo this season, getting in and out of the huddle quicker. They did it during minicamp, and they'll get even more up-tempo reps during training camp.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Best Roster in a While. Time to See It in Action

The Ravens are expected to have full attendance at minicamp. Time to see how the roster stacks up and what weaknesses will still need to be addressed.

news

50 Words or Less: Marcus Williams Could Be First Time Pro Bowler

Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin says Lamar Jackson will operate at the line of scrimmage more often. An unheralded outside linebacker enjoyed a strong Thursday practice.

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Aerial Show Is Ready for Takeoff

Patrick Queen's decision to report to OTAs is commendable. The Ravens need a lot more from their sophomores than rookies.

news

50 Words or Less: Scheme Isn't the Only Thing Changing With Todd Monken's Offense

With OTAs starting this week, it's an important time for the offense to get up to speed. Don't overlook Nelson Agholor. Several defensive players motivated to have monster seasons.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Again One of the NFL's Hottest Teams

The narratives around the Ravens have changed in a hurry. A bold prediction for the 2023 season will hinge on a strong offseason.

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Intends to Keep His Promise

Lamar Jacksons' trade request was just business. He doesn't seem to want as many designed quarterback runs. Zay Flowers isn't lacking confidence – and I love it.

news

50 Words or Less: Could Emmanuel Forbes Be Ravens' Next Playmaking Corner?

With five picks, the Ravens will seek quality over quantity in this draft. Wide receiver Zay Flowers has been described as 'pure electricity.'

news

50 Words or Less: Cornerback Remains the Spot to Fill

What could the Ravens do if they don't draft a wide receiver or cornerback in the first round? Trade backs to get more picks may not be as likely as expected.

news

50 Words or Less: Jordan Addison Would Give Ravens Additional Playmaker

If the Ravens draft Joey Porter Jr., will Joey Porter Sr. wear Ravens gear? Even if the Ravens trade down, expect them to take a wide receiver or cornerback with their first pick.

news

50 Words Or Less: Wise to Work on Contingency Plans While Hoping for the Best

Could Deebo Samuel's outcome with the 49ers be possible for Lamar Jackson? The Ravens showed landing a big-name wide receiver may still be in play.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Face Key Offseason Decisions Heading Into Combine

More no-huddle should be a good thing for Ravens' offense. Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee is one of many receivers to watch at the Combine.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising