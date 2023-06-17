50 Words or Less: Rock Ya-Sin Plans to Be a Cornerstone in Secondary

The Ravens wrapped up their three-day minicamp on Thursday, and now players can look forward to their final break before training begins in late July. Here are my thoughts on the Ravens as we approach the first days of summer, all in 50 words or less:

Rock Ya-Sin had a strong minicamp as the expected starter at cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. One of Ya-Sin's strengths is his willingness to play physically in coverage, which will show up more frequently once the pads come on. But he already looks like a valuable free agent pickup.