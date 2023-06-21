Ronnie Stanley Has a Healthy Ankle and Outlook

"I don't expect it to be too different in the sense of the things that we do – at least from [an] offensive line perspective," Stanley said. "I do like what I'm seeing: the concepts and the schemes, everyone working together and just the mentality behind the offense. [We] really focus on the execution.

"I think Todd Monken has really done a great job of just getting us all together [and] focused on the same thing. He's just a real guy, and I really believe that we have the same beliefs and mentality when it comes to what makes a successful offense. He's all about the details, focused on the execution. …I think he's doing everything the right way."